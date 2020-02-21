Friday February 21, 2020 - The family of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei has ruled out the possibility that their son took his own life.





Kenei, who was attached to the Deputy President's office, was Thursday found dead in his house in Imara Daima's Villa Franca estate with a bullet wound on his head.





The family has dismissed that he committed suicide, stating that their son was murdered either because of his work or what he knew about some things.





According to his elder brother Emmanuel Kenei, the last time they met, the Kipyegon was his usual self with no indications of suicidal tendencies.





“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his elder son from Baringo High and later took his wife to the hospital.”





“We had some discussions and he did not show any signs that he was disturbed,” he said.





“The claims that he shot himself are baseless because he did not show any signs that he was troubled.”









“If there is a hand that involved, all we ask the Government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice,” he added.





The 33-year-old was planning to make his marriage official in August.





“His wife gave birth recently and when he was here last week we visited mzee Chepsoi as he was planning to start the marriage plans,” Emmanuel said.





His father Chesang said he is heartbroken by the death of his son.





He called on all relevant agencies to investigate the matter.





“Don’t sleep on the investigations. Today it is my son, tomorrow will be another one,” Chesang said.





Kenei was attached to Harambee Annex and is believed to have been among five officers on duty when the Sh40 billion fake military arms deal was signed.





Before his body was discovered, the office of Deputy President William Ruto had sent an alert indicating that Kenei was expected to record a statement but had not been seen for two days.



