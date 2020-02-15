Saturday, February 15, 2020 -

A 34 year old openly gay Kenyan man living in the US was found shot dead after he went missing for three days.





Paul Lukas, who worked as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, had been reported missing before his lifeless body was discovered.





According to reports, he was attacked and shot by unknown assailants and the police are investigating the incident.





The deceased was an alumni of East Africa School of Media Studies in Nairobi and went public about his gay status in September last year through a post on social media.

After coming out as gay, Lukas was disowned by his family in Kenya according to Human Rights Activist, George Barasa.





“Paul Lukas had been through a lot especially after he came out as gay."



"His family back home disowned him."





“He was constantly bullied on social media."





“He couldn’t hurt anyone."



"He was humble.” Barasa said.





Meanwhile, the Kenyan community in the US has made a financial appeal to help them raise Sh2 million so that the body of the deceased is flown back home to be given a befitting send-off by his family.





“Dear Friends, family, and well-wishers, this fund is being set up following the untimely demise of our beloved, full of life, friend, brother, nephew, son Paul Lukas."





"This fund will help ensure his dear mother, family, and friends get full closure when their son’s body rests in his motherland, Kenya."





"Paul loved and was loved by everybody, kindly share with this same Love,” his GoFuMe page reads in part.





See his photos below.