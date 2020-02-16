Sunday, February 16, 2020 - An openly gay Kenyan man claims he was attacked by fellow Kenyans in London over his sexuality.





Taking to twitter, the man by the handle @SirLV, shared photos of himself in an ambulance with his clothes soaked in blood from the attack.





His head was also covered with a bandage an indication that he was bleeding on the head.





“I got attacked by fellow Kenyans in London for being Gay. Now headed to the hospital #staysafe” he posted on twitter.





However, some Kenyans don’t feel sorry for him from the comments left on his post.





In May this year, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), petitioned the High Court to repeal sections of the Penal Code that criminalizes gay sex but their petition was thrown out.





High Court judges, Roselyne Aburili, Chacha Mwita, and John Mativo, declined to decriminalize gay sex in Kenya, ruling that Section 162 (a) and (c) of Kenya’s Penal Code clearly states that homosexuality is illegal in Kenya.





See his photos below.



