Office Assistant

A Pay TV shop in Kasarani is looking for a young lady with the following Qualifications

Computer Literate.

Sales and credit management exposure.

Diploma Graduate will have an added advantage.

Other Skills

Ability to learn fast.

Fluent in English and Kiswahili.

Responsibilities

Administration of day to day running of the shop.

Working Hours: Monday – Saturday 8am – 7.30 pm

How to Apply