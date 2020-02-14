Office Assistant
A Pay TV shop in Kasarani is looking for a young lady with the following Qualifications
Computer Literate.
Sales and credit management exposure.
Diploma Graduate will have an added advantage.
Other Skills
Ability to learn fast.
Fluent in English and Kiswahili.
Responsibilities
Administration of day to day running of the shop.
Working Hours: Monday – Saturday 8am – 7.30 pm
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications (CV Only ) to spacelinkkasarani2015@gmail.com by 20th February 2020.
