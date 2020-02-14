A reputable Government institution seeks to recruit competent officers to fill in vacant positions in its establishment.





Applicants must be Kenyan citizens committed to delivering results and ready to work in challenging environments anywhere within the country.

Office Assistant

Grade 10

1 Position on Permanent & Pensionable Terms

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for attending to general routine office services, which include providing cleaning services, messengerial duties and provision of related office assistance roles.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Deliver letters, parcels, and documents;

(ii) Receive letters and record them;

(iii) Oversee office cleaning and repairs;

(iv) Frank letters for posting and deliver them to the post office;

(v) Performing office and messengerial duties.

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution

(ii) Proficiency in computer applications;

(iii) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

(iv) Personal attributes such as good communication and interpersonal skills and a team player

Mandatory Requirements for all Positions

All Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application;

(i) A Signed application letter

(ii) A detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees

(iii) Copies of academic and professional certificates

(iv) Copy of National Identification Card or Passport

(v) Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

(vi) Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

(vii) Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

(viii) Current Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

(ix) Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The organization will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization.

The successful candidates will be offered employment on permanent and pensionable terms and contract terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications clearly indicating the position applied for via the below address;

DN/A 1055

P.O Box 49010-00506

Nairobi

OR Dropped at the Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, Nairobi, clearly marked DN/A 1055

on or before 21st February, 2020.