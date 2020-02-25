As an Office Administrator at Travelport, you can thrive in the exciting world of Travel Tech.

Come and be part of our mission to make sure that every trip is powered by Travelport… Are you looking to develop yourself further in Sales operation? If so, then we could be the place for you.

We are specialist solution providers and are committed to building leading technology that makes the experience of buying and managing travel continually better for the global travel and tourism industry.

Travelport are the only true travel commerce platform in the world.

Role & Team

You will come on board at a truly exciting time, and as a member of the Sales operation team, you will play a pivotal and crucial part in managing all administrative activities and tasks related to and necessary to manage one or more local Travelport offices to operate effectively, efficiently and safely.

This role will involve

Provide effective business and administrative support to enable the running of one or more Travelport offices.

Responsible for office supplies and related supplier contacts.

Managing all office facilities, working spaces, meeting rooms, catering areas, storage rooms etc.

Answer and follow-up incoming telephone calls promptly and efficiently.

Maintain filing – both paper and electronic copies incl. archiving.

Responsible for ensuring the office remains safe, clean and comfortable working environment, maintaining company assets and ensuring proper negotiation and smooth relationship with landlord and vendors in collaboration with Corporate Real Estate team.

Responsible for maintaining all local legal documents such as “Articles of Association”, “Company Registration”, customer agreements.

Responsible for providing document for the annual auditor request as for legal and accounting.

General filing and distribution of internal communications.

Support in organizing conferences, customer meetings, events and other key internal and external activities on-site and externally.

Receive, process and manage all invoices – issuing and receiving sent to assigned Travelport invoices and ensure they are processed in a correct and timely manner using various internal systems.

Maintain a network of contacts with other APACMEA region Office Administrators to ensure consistent processes and procedures are adopted and shared.

Maintain a network of contacts with head office and other shared service functions required to undertake this role effectively, such as Corporate Real Estate, Finance, Legal, HR and other teams.

Provide administrative support to all people and teams in assigned offices in relation to group travel for customer or internal meetings as required and needed.

Provide administrative support for reporting line manager in assigned countries as agreed.

Provide support on ad-hoc projects and co-ordination as required.

Come and join us…

To ensure we achieve our goal, you will join us in embracing our core values;

Be a player, not a spectator; You will take ownership and make things happen.

Think we, not me;

We are One Travelport, collaborating to succeed.

Keep it simple; We’re straightforward and easy to do business with.

Build for tomorrow; You will challenge the norm, aim high and lead change.

You’ll be an innovator, passionate, accountable and solutions focused, not to mention adaptable, hungry for a challenge and an individual who thrives on partnering.