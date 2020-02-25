Job Description
- Travelport
are the only true travel commerce platform in the world.
- We
are specialist solution providers and are committed to building leading
technology that makes the experience of buying and managing travel
continually better for the global travel and tourism industry.
- Come
and be part of our mission to make sure that every trip is powered by
Travelport…
Are you looking to develop yourself further in Sales operation? If so, then we could be the place for you.
- As
an Office Administrator at Travelport, you can thrive in the exciting
world of Travel Tech.
Role & Team
- You
will come on board at a truly exciting time, and as a member of the Sales
operation team, you will play a pivotal and crucial part in managing all
administrative activities and tasks related to and necessary to manage one
or more local Travelport offices to operate effectively, efficiently and
safely.
This role will involve
- Provide
effective business and administrative support to enable the running of one
or more Travelport offices.
- Responsible
for office supplies and related supplier contacts.
- Managing
all office facilities, working spaces, meeting rooms, catering areas,
storage rooms etc.
- Answer
and follow-up incoming telephone calls promptly and efficiently.
- Maintain
filing – both paper and electronic copies incl. archiving.
- Responsible
for ensuring the office remains safe, clean and comfortable working
environment, maintaining company assets and ensuring proper negotiation
and smooth relationship with landlord and vendors in collaboration with
Corporate Real Estate team.
- Responsible
for maintaining all local legal documents such as “Articles of
Association”, “Company Registration”, customer agreements.
- Responsible
for providing document for the annual auditor request as for legal and
accounting.
- General
filing and distribution of internal communications.
- Support
in organizing conferences, customer meetings, events and other key
internal and external activities on-site and externally.
Receive, process and manage all invoices – issuing and receiving sent to assigned Travelport invoices and ensure they are processed in a correct and timely manner using various internal systems.
- Maintain
a network of contacts with other APACMEA region Office Administrators to
ensure consistent processes and procedures are adopted and shared.
- Maintain
a network of contacts with head office and other shared service functions
required to undertake this role effectively, such as Corporate Real
Estate, Finance, Legal, HR and other teams.
- Provide
administrative support to all people and teams in assigned offices in
relation to group travel for customer or internal meetings as required and
needed.
- Provide
administrative support for reporting line manager in assigned countries as
agreed.
- Provide
support on ad-hoc projects and co-ordination as required.
Come and join us…
- To
ensure we achieve our goal, you will join us in embracing our core values;
- Be a
player, not a spectator; You will take ownership and make things happen.
Think we, not me;
- We
are One Travelport, collaborating to succeed.
- Keep
it simple; We’re straightforward and easy to do business with.
- Build
for tomorrow; You will challenge the norm, aim high and lead change.
- You’ll
be an innovator, passionate, accountable and solutions focused, not to
mention adaptable, hungry for a challenge and an individual who thrives on
partnering.
- All
of these combined with the below capabilities are what will make us such a
bold and compelling organization.
Person Specification
- Demonstrable
administration experience in a fast-paced environment
- Strong
interpersonal skills, possessing a high degree of self-motivation
- Ability
to handle multiple assignments concurrently,
- Well
organized and self-disciplined, able to accept change
- Excellent
attention to detail
- Articulate
and clear communicator
- Ability
to deliver against plan and follow through
- PC
literacy – the ability to use word processing, e-mail, PowerPoint and
excel is essential.
- If
this sounds like you, we’d love for you to get in touch.
What’s in it for you
- You
will receive a competitive salary & benefits package accompanied with
the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and progressive
organisation that cares about its people and promotes innovation.
- We
are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.
- We
do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin,
gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or
disability status.
How to Apply
Loading...
Post a Comment