Job Title: Program and Office Administration Student Intern
Location: Nairobi
Our Client is an NGO that focuses on Providing Family support to help vulnerable children thrive.
They seek to hire an energetic Program and Office Administration Student Intern.
S/He will be responsible for assisting the staff with the day to day operations.
Responsibilities
· Perform daily administrative tasks (e.g. photocopying, filing, assisting with mailings)
· Collaborate with program staff on events and projects as needed
· Enter and update data in respective databases
· Assist in maintaining organization outreach through social media platforms
· Assist in maintaining office organization and directing visitors to respective members of the team
· Stock keeping, tracking donations, and maintaining the asset register
· Collecting and posting letters from the post office and other offices as needed
· Assist the finance team in purchasing and other administrative tasks
· Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
· Second-year student in a university studying diploma/degree in social science, management or other related field – ONLY STUDENTS WILL BE CONSIDERED
· Experience with Microsoft office applications and other data analysis software
· Willingness to learn and grow as a leader and professional
· Self-starter, creative and motivated
· Works well alone and in a team environment
· Must be available for a minimum period of 3 months, for at least 20 hours per week
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Program & Office Administration Student Intern) to laurie.coe@ke.tushinde.org.uk before 2nd March 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
