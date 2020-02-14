Job Title:

Program and Office Administration Student Intern





Location: Nairobi

Our Client is an NGO that focuses on Providing Family support to help vulnerable children thrive.

They seek to hire an energetic Program and Office Administration Student Intern.

S/He will be responsible for assisting the staff with the day to day operations.

Responsibilities

· Perform daily administrative tasks (e.g. photocopying, filing, assisting with mailings)

· Collaborate with program staff on events and projects as needed

· Enter and update data in respective databases

· Assist in maintaining organization outreach through social media platforms

· Assist in maintaining office organization and directing visitors to respective members of the team

· Stock keeping, tracking donations, and maintaining the asset register

· Collecting and posting letters from the post office and other offices as needed

· Assist the finance team in purchasing and other administrative tasks

· Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Second-year student in a university studying diploma/degree in social science, management or other related field – ONLY STUDENTS WILL BE CONSIDERED

· Experience with Microsoft office applications and other data analysis software

· Willingness to learn and grow as a leader and professional

· Self-starter, creative and motivated

· Works well alone and in a team environment

· Must be available for a minimum period of 3 months, for at least 20 hours per week

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Program & Office Administration Student Intern) to laurie.coe@ke.tushinde.org.uk before 2nd March 2020.