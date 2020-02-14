0
Job Title: Program and Office Administration Student Intern
Location: Nairobi
Our Client is an NGO that focuses on Providing Family support to help vulnerable children thrive.
They seek to hire an energetic Program and Office Administration Student Intern.
S/He will be responsible for assisting the staff with the day to day operations.
Responsibilities
·         Perform daily administrative tasks (e.g. photocopying, filing, assisting with mailings)
·         Collaborate with program staff on events and projects as needed
·         Enter and update data in respective databases
·         Assist in maintaining organization outreach through social media platforms
·         Assist in maintaining office organization and directing visitors to respective members of the team
·         Stock keeping, tracking donations, and maintaining the asset register
·         Collecting and posting letters from the post office and other offices as needed
·         Assist the finance team in purchasing and other administrative tasks
·         Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
·         Second-year student in a university studying diploma/degree in social science, management or other related field – ONLY STUDENTS WILL BE CONSIDERED
·         Experience with Microsoft office applications and other data analysis software
·         Willingness to learn and grow as a leader and professional
·         Self-starter, creative and motivated
·         Works well alone and in a team environment
·         Must be available for a minimum period of 3 months, for at least 20 hours per week
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Program & Office Administration Student Intern) to laurie.coe@ke.tushinde.org.uk before 2nd March 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
