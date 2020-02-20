



Thursday February 20, 2020 - ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi County Chapter Chairperson George Aladwa have contradicted one onother on the party and leader Raila Odinga's position in the alleged plot to impeach embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





Aladwa had earlier put out a statement to address allegations making rounds that the party was whipping up numbers to facilitate Sonko's ouster.





"I have been directed by the party leader Raila Odinga to advise the honourable members that the party is not supporting the move," the statement by Aladwa read in part.





"As such, you are hereby directed not to vote and/or append your signatures on any proposed impeachment unless advised otherwise," he concluded.





However, Sifuna contradicted him saying the Makadara legislator was lying to the public.

The ODM secretary-general distanced the party and Odinga from the political matters at the county level.





"We wish to make it clear that the party and the party leader do not and will not interfere with the power granted by the people to the members of the county assembly in the exercise of any of their functions including oversight of the executive," the statement by Sifuna read in part.





"We further remind all our members and especially our grassroots officials that official communication on any matter is the responsibility of the secretary-general," he stated.





