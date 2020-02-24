Monday February 24, 2020 – The chief mastermind of the Sh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has today broken down in court revealing how officers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been frustrating them.





Phylis Njeri Ngirita, who spoke outside Milimani Law Courts where she was accompanied by her lawyer, painfully narrated how life had become unbearable for her family after her bank accounts were frozen in December 2018.





The suspect said that the DCI was exercising double standards in the case with the view of oppressing her family adding that she now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene to save her plight.





“We the Ngiritas have been persecuted for about two years now.”





“We have been sacrificed at the expense of the people who could be the real culprits.”





“Where are other people who were mentioned in the NYS scandals?”





“It has always been us.”





“Where is the nine billion they claim we stole?” Njeri posed.





“I beg the President to request for the list of NYS scam suspects.”





“There were very many people who were in it yet it is just Ngiritas who are always on the chopping board," Njeri added.





Njeru was in court to request the court to allow her to access her bank accounts and withdraw Sh 800,000 for her child's school fees.



