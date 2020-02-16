Sunday, February 16, 2020-

NTV news anchor, Dennis Okari, has penned a heartfelt message to his beautiful wife, Nomi Joy, as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.





Taking to Instagram, the celebrated Investigative Journalist poured his heart out to his wife describing her as the most amazing woman of God he has ever known and stated that he loved, cherished and honored her.





“I've waited this long to say happy 1st anniversary to you, my love. I cherish, respect, and honor you on this special day.





“You are the most amazing woman of God I've come to know.









“To many more years together. To many more celebrations. To God, thank you for giving me the Joy of my life” Okari’s post read.





The two tied the knot last year in February 15 in a lavish invite-only wedding.





The wedding came just over three years after his marriage to Betty Kyallo hit a dead end.

Okari and Betty parted ways after the latter had an affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.





Despite the heartbreak, Okari refused to give up on love and now he’s happily married again and we wish him and Nomi a blissful marriage full of God’s blessing and favor.



