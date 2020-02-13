Thursday February 13, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has launched an appeal to assist Nathan Ambuti, the man who cycled from Kakamega County to Nakuru County to attend the late Mzee Moi's funeral.





Taking to his social media on Thursday, February, the Governor asked for information that would connect him to the cyclist, to save him the trouble of using his bike to travel back to Butere.





Sonko insisted that he had been impressed by the man's bravery and resilience to ensure that he arrived in time for Mzee Moi's funeral.





"I have been impressed by the story of 76-year-old Mzee Nathan Ambuti whose obvious adoration of the late 2nd President H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, cycled for four days all the way from Kakamega to Kabarak to attend his state funeral dressed in a Kanu-flag tie," he posted.





"I note that as he did not have any money for a hotel room, he would sleep on verandahs and then resume safari the next day.”





“I can't imagine how this self-made peace ambassador for Kenya will make his way to his home back in Butere," he pondered.





"If anyone has Mzee Ambuti's contacts, please share we see how we can make the return trip easier for this gallant patriotic Kenyan. Thanks," he concluded.





Ambuti attracted significant media attention when he arrived in Kabarak on his pimped-out bicycle, adorned with national flags from different countries and different messages inscribed in white ink.



