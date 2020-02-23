



Sunday February 23, 2020 - Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, yesterday announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga would not be stopped from forming the next Government.





Speaking at the William ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok during a BBI rally, the vocal COTU boss was adamant that Uhuru was not going to retire in 2022, adding that the president would team up with Raila in order to continue spearheading his agenda for the country.





"I want to tell Sabina Chege and Governor Waiguru, that there's nothing that will stop Uhuru from partnering with Raila in the new Government under a new Constitution in order to complete his agenda for the country," he announced.





Atwoli went on to state that by June this year, the country will have already undertaken a referendum that will usher in a new Constitution.





"Something tells me that by mid-year, once we are done with these BBI rallies, we will then hold a referendum, and we will be governed under new laws henceforth," he stated.





He further that the BBI proponents -including himself, were looking forward to forming part of the next Government's inner circle, going on to predict that Kenyans would overwhelmingly vote for a new Constitution.





"We are making a new constitution for ourselves.”





“I lead more than 4 million Kenyan workers and we are ready to take to the streets to protect the Government of Kenya," he reiterated.



