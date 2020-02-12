Monday, February 12, 2020 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, is currently battling for his life at Karen Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





This is after he was involved in a grisly accident along Nairobi-Naivasha Highway on Wednesday morning.





Tuju, who is a former Rarieda MP, was on his way to Kabarak for the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi.





It is believed that the Cabinet Secretary, who was in the company of his driver and bodyguard, wanted to get to Kabarak before the arrival of Moi’s body which was airlifted by a military plane from Wilson’s airport.





A driver who witnessed the accident said that the CS’ motorcade was speeding and was harassing motorists before the accident in Magina area.





Tuju was treated at the Kijabe Mission hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi Hospital for specialized care.





he is said to be unstable and has been placed in ICU.



