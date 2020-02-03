Monday, February 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that his presidential bid in 2022 is still active despite being opposed by most senior leaders in the country.





Speaking in Kisii County on Sunday, Ruto said that he has realised that there are some evil men and women who want to jeopardise his presidential bid





Regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ruto told President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, that bridges cannot be built with violence and each and every person has a right to be heard.





Ruto also reassured Kenyans that all was well between him and President Kenyatta, even as it is becoming evident that the two have been reading from different scripts.





The President and his Deputy have progressively drifted apart to a point where Dr. Ruto is being snubbed in public and his allies are crying foul over the mistreatment of their master.



