



Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has come to the defense of Ngirita family after a clip of Phylis Ngirita weeping outside court surfaced.





Speaking early today, Wahome, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, claimed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had missed the real culprits of the infamous NYS scandal and made the Ngirita's its face.





Phylis Ngirita, a member of the family whose accounts were frozen, sobbed outside the Milimani Law Courts yesterday explaining that her son could no longer converse in German, adding that he was slowly deteriorating into a chokoraa (street urchin).





"Let me weigh in a little.”





“We cannot allow Ngirita to be the face of the NYS scandal because we know it was a big scandal, it was a big loss to the country.”









"There is a sufficient amount of money that is actually not with the Ngirita," she explained.





"This girl could have been involved in this thing but people don't react the same way. I think leaving it too long speaks to the question, 'were we ever serious about this case?” she continued.





Wahome went as far as to allege that the Ngiritas are not the real culprits and that the agencies should have stopped everything else and ensured that the case was given the attention it deserved.





"I think this was one of those cases that maybe the DCI needed to leave other things, you know the way it was dramatised -hit Kenyans and destroyed NYS programme for our youth.”





“I think we should have put all our energies to ensure that the real culprits are captured."





"Why is the Judiciary, one year down the line, still allowing this case in courts?" she questioned.





In her meltdown, Phylis claimed that her troubles stemmed from the fact that her boy could no longer attend Pembroke School due to an outstanding Ksh3.4 million debt.





She went on to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta to step in and help her family, which she felt was made to bear the heaviest brunt of the NYS corruption scandal.





