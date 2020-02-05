Wednesday February 5, 2020 - The Government, in consultation with Moi's family, has stopped the viewing of the body of the ex-President at Lee Funeral Home.





Leader of Majority in the National Assembly and DP William Ruto's ally, Aden Duale, is among prominent leaders who were blocked from viewing the body.





Immediately the body was moved to the mortuary, politicians and members of the public thronged Lee Funeral Home to view the body.







For now, the process has been stopped as the family has retreated to his Kabarnet residence in Nairobi where mourners are thronging to convey messages of condolences.





According to sources, the ban is to allow doctors to embalm his body and at the same time avoid commotion.





This comes even as the family is at cross roads whether or not to conduct a postmortem on Moi’s body with majority of the family members opposed to the move because the late President died of old age.



