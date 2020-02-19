Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua had a change of heart after he met Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the funeral of Mzee John Kang'aatu at his home in Mbuani village in Kola Ward, Machakos County.





Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Mutua stated that he was ready to work with all the leaders from the region, including Kalonzo, to collectively bargain for resources for the benefit of the region.





"For the sake of the development of our people of Ukambani, it is vital that we leaders work together so that we can “hunt” as a team for benefits as we work on the Building Bridges Initiative," he stated.





"To this end, and with the suffering of our people, I am ready to work with all Ukambani leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka, Governors Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu, all senators, elected leaders and even former leader such as Johnstone Muthama," he stated.





Mutua indicated that his decision had been influenced by sentiments from both the political and church leaders who viewed the presence of Kalonzo Musyoka and Mutua at the same event as an important gesture of unity.





While he clarified that he did not intend to drop his 2022 presidential bid, he stated that he was willing to work with other leaders interested in the top seat to reach a consensus on who was most fit to represent the region at the polls.





Mutua and Kalonzo had been at loggerheads with both battling, alongside former Senator Johnson Muthama, to earn the Ukambani kingpin status.



