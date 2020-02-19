Wednesday, February 19, 2020 -Police have released the man who recorded himself having sex with a girl said to be under-age.





The suspect identified as , Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, was detained after the sex video went viral online, sparking outrage.





When Patrick was arrested, he admitted that he was the one who recorded the video and confirmed that the girl was his blood cousin.

However, he denied that she was under-age.





He said that he recorded the video in 2017 and at that time, the girl was 20 years old.





He further said that the sex video was leaked after his phone was stolen.





Detectives investigating the matter released Patrick after the girl’s birth certificate was produced by her mother at Kericho Police Station.





The girl filmed in the sex video was born in August 1997 as indicated in the birth certificate.

The girl’s family also revealed that the two were long distance cousins and so they didn’t commit incest.





Police are still looking for the girl to record statement as they continue with forensic analysis of the sex video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











