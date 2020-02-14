VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Switch TV, an engaging, positive and progressive national general entertainment channel for young adults with the vision to expand internationally is recruiting. The Vision of Switch TV is to be the most influential platform for educating and empowering the youth to solve humanitarian issues in Kenya, in Africa and the whole world. Established in 2017 we plan to operate a valuable portfolio of news, info and edutainment networks, significant television production operations.
Switch TV is fully owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).
Position Title: Commercial Producer
Reporting to: TV Production Business Executive
Job Location: Nairobi
OVERALL PURPOSE
To determine, manage and coordinate the resources required to produce commercial products that meet client expectations.
Responsibilities
- Creative
conceptualization of commercial and other TX properties
- Meeting
clients and discussing creative concepts and ideas
- Develop
concepts and scripts
- Effective
planning and organization of production requirements
- Order,
reserve or rent equipment needed to complete a production
- Create,
evaluate and oversee the budget for each commercial production
- Supervise
packaging and directing of filming processes
- Edit
and package product creatively using audio and visual effects.
- Understand
client briefs and interpret them into creative TV concepts
- Deliver
all creative concepts on time as demanded
- Deliver
well selected target sentences/phrases that make an exciting and
catchy TV script
- Timely
delivery of client budgets/quotes, not more than 24 hours after brief is
given
- Quality
and audible TvCs
- Daily
logging of tasks done
Qualifications
- University
Degree or Diploma in TV production/Communication (media studies)
- Creativity
and originality
- Observant
and inquisitive approach to people and their environment
- Availability
to work odd hours and to meet tight deadlines.
- Team
work
- Timely
and proper Communication
- Flexibility
to work demands
- Proper
planning and organisation
- Quick
decision making
- Strong
interpersonal skills
Position Title: TV Productions Business Executive
Reporting to: Head of Production Technology
Job Location: Nairobi
OVERALL PURPOSE
Promote and sell television production and technology products and services offered by Switch Tv.
Responsibilities
- Study
and understand all facets of the media products and services being offered
- Approach
potential clients through new leads, calls, existing relationships, promotional
events, or other means
- Deliver
skilled sales pitches to potential clients in an effort to secure a sale.
- Detail
pricing philosophy and negotiate costs when necessary.
- Track
every job done through out the production process until delivery to ensure
that it is completed accurately and on time
- Work
to maximise sales and meet quotas in the short and long term.
- Maintain
excellent relationships with all clients for present and future business.
- Travel
to see clients, attend trade shows, or participate in industry events or
trainings
- Meet
clients and discuss creative concepts and ideas
- Attend
weekly brainstorm sessions at Switch TV or any other venue, as will be
agreed upon by Head of Production & Technology, to deliberate on
prospective business and modalities of achieving the same.
- Draw
up and present well scripted pitches to clients
- Come
up with compelling pricing structure for products on offer
- Provide
weekly reports via email. Reports to be submitted every Friday which
should include weekly meetings & sales projections.
Qualifications
- University
Degree or Diploma in TV production/Communication (media studies)
- Creativity
and originality
- Observant
and inquisitive approach to people and their environment
- Availability
to work odd hours and to meet tight deadlines
- Ability
to multi-task and process information efficiently
- Strong
interpersonal skills
- Ability
to communicate clearly and delegate projects
- Ability
to work flexible hours, under tight deadline pressure
Position Title: Senior Logistics and Security Officer – NorCross
Reporting to: Regional Finance Manager
Job Location: Nairobi
Overall Purpose
The Senior Logistics and Security Officer for NorCross Africa region will secure that Norwegian Red Cross regional office and country teams in Africa are able to support and undertake necessary operational logistics, procurement, supply chain and administration services. In addition, the role will provide safety and security services and management for the regional office.
Responsibilities
Strategic
- Secures
timely and quality logistics services and procurement process in support
of Norwegian Red Cross humanitarian project deliveries and in accordance
with professional standards
- Coordinates
the regional support and cooperation with IFRC and ICRC in the region and
support Norwegian Red Cross logistics development programmes in the
regions
- Secures
timely and quality security and safety assessment and overall security
management for regional office in Kenya.
Operational
Procurement and Logistics
- Coordinates
logistics and procurement processes in the region in accordance
with Norwegian Red Cross standard procurement practices.
- Maintains
an accurate and up-to-date supplier information database for regularly
purchased items and keeps informed of local market conditions. Ensures,
through regular market investigation, that all purchased goods meet
International standards, are fit for their intended purpose and have,
where required, appropriate inspection certificates.
- Prepares
request for payments ensuring the full supporting documents are in place
and ensures that payment requests are signed in accordance with Norwegian
Red Cross accountability matrix.
Fleet management
- Acts as
the main focal point for all fleet needs and
activities in the region, including fleet maintenance and oversees the
adherence to driving rules and regulations.
Warehouse management
- Responsible
for Norwegian Red Cross prepositioned goods where such exist, and provides
country offices and partners with warehouse training according to needs
- Capacity
builds all the Norwegian Red Cross staff on procurements process and
ensure that all requested items are directed towards the procurement unit
of Norwegian Red Cross only.
- Support
Cos and Host National Society programs within
logistics matters as well as to monitor and assess the risk associated
with logistics component of all Norwegian Red Cross supported programs
IT
- Act
as IT focal point for NorCross Africa Office liaising with Oslo IT
team and outsourced IT services for any IT matters.
Coordination and cooperation
- Represents
Norwegian Red Cross by participating in logistics meetings, supports and
participates in trainings hosted by relevant partners Emergency response;
Supports and deploys to Norwegian Red Cross supported emergency response
missions
- Perform
duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support
to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager
Procurement and Logistics development
- In
close cooperation with Global Procurement Coordinator at HQ; follows up,
executes and provides input to the procurement and logistics development
programmes in the region
Asset management
- Develops
and manages a comprehensive overview of Norwegian Red Cross RO offices
assets and follow up to ensure assets management routines are implemented
at CO level
Delegate logistics and on boarding
- Coordinates
delegate housing leasing process.
- Coordinates
visa processing/work permits for delegates.
Security Focal Point for RO
- Manages
and coordinates all security related tasks for the regional office in Kenya.
- Provides
security analysis and ensure gaps in security management are identified
and addressed.
- Provides
security advice and support for staff traveling to countries where
NorCross don’t have in country presence.
- Coordinates
and collaborates with other RCRC Movement partners on the security in the
region.
- Provides
technical support on all policies, procedures, guidelines and planning for
staff safety, operational security and program continuity for RO and
supports NorCross COs in Africa on the same
- Arranges
airport movement at arrival or departure for all Norwegian Red Cross
personnel and visitors and prepares a welcome pack for delegates including
phones and sim cards, as required.
- Gives
security updates to all staff in the regional office or visitors in RO.
- Coordinates
with NorCross Regional Representative for Africa on the management of and
security portfolio for RO and support to COs
- Liaises
with NorCross Security Coordinator in Oslo and with other RCRC Movement
partner security focal points as necessary
- Performs
duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support
to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager
Collaboration
- The
Regional Logistics and Security Officer will liaise with suppliers and
service providers to ensure timely and effective delivery of goods and
services to Norwegian Red Cross supported activities in collaboration with
the Procurement and logistics offers at the Host National Society.
- The
Office will be integrated in the team composed of Global Logistics
Coordinators at the National Office, jointly establishing and overseeing
Norwegian Red Cross Procurement Guidelines and ensuring fluent work
relations across units and departments.
- Liaises
with suppliers, and international and governmental when appropriate.
Together with the IFRC regional office or ICRC regional offices, seek
consistent communication to ensure purposeful collaboration and risk
management in the region.
- Liaises
with partners, national and international humanitarian organizations and
government agencies for security updates.
Qualifications
- University
Degree in Procurement, Supply Chain, Logistics or similar related degree.
- Professional
qualifications in CIPS, KIPS or similar qualifications would be an added
advantage
- Five
years’ experience working in a similar role
Desired Competencies
- Successful
record of accomplishment of logistics operation management, in high-risk
or humanitarian contexts.
- Experience
in logistics — including warehousing, transportation, customs clearance
and procurement — for international humanitarian operations is an asset.
- Demonstrably
experience from overcoming customs/legal or other obstacles to carry
through with tasks assigned
- Experience
in security management in humanitarian organizational contexts
- Ability
to establish priorities and to plan, coordinate and monitor work plans,
and to present concise oral and written procurement reports, and other
supporting documentation.
- Abide
by and work in accordance with the Red Cross and Red Crescent principles
- Fluency
in English a requirement. Work proficiency in a regional language an
asset.
- Fluency
in relevant IT tools, including with Microsoft Office
- Ability
to work towards achieving objectives and results, Influence and
Communicate
- Collaborates
well with others and supports others in the pursuit of team goals.
- Creates
a stable and re-assuring work atmosphere and is firm and reliable
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than 14th February 2020;
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Job disclaimer and notification: Kenya Red Cross Society is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.
