VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT





Switch TV, an engaging, positive and progressive national general entertainment channel for young adults with the vision to expand internationally is recruiting. The Vision of Switch TV is to be the most influential platform for educating and empowering the youth to solve humanitarian issues in Kenya, in Africa and the whole world. Established in 2017 we plan to operate a valuable portfolio of news, info and edutainment networks, significant television production operations.

Switch TV is fully owned by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

Position Title: Commercial Producer

Reporting to: TV Production Business Executive

Job Location: Nairobi

OVERALL PURPOSE

To determine, manage and coordinate the resources required to produce commercial products that meet client expectations.

Responsibilities

Creative conceptualization of commercial and other TX properties

Meeting clients and discussing creative concepts and ideas

Develop concepts and scripts

Effective planning and organization of production requirements

Order, reserve or rent equipment needed to complete a production

Create, evaluate and oversee the budget for each commercial production

Supervise packaging and directing of filming processes

Edit and package product creatively using audio and visual effects.

Understand client briefs and interpret them into creative TV concepts

Deliver all creative concepts on time as demanded

Deliver well selected target sentences/phrases that make an exciting and catchy TV script

Timely delivery of client budgets/quotes, not more than 24 hours after brief is given

Quality and audible TvCs

Daily logging of tasks done

Qualifications

University Degree or Diploma in TV production/Communication (media studies)

Creativity and originality

Observant and inquisitive approach to people and their environment

Availability to work odd hours and to meet tight deadlines.

Team work

Timely and proper Communication

Flexibility to work demands

Proper planning and organisation

Quick decision making

Strong interpersonal skills





Position Title: TV Productions Business Executive

Reporting to: Head of Production Technology

Job Location: Nairobi

OVERALL PURPOSE

Promote and sell television production and technology products and services offered by Switch Tv.

Responsibilities

Study and understand all facets of the media products and services being offered

Approach potential clients through new leads, calls, existing relationships, promotional events, or other means

Deliver skilled sales pitches to potential clients in an effort to secure a sale.

Detail pricing philosophy and negotiate costs when necessary.

Track every job done through out the production process until delivery to ensure that it is completed accurately and on time

Work to maximise sales and meet quotas in the short and long term.

Maintain excellent relationships with all clients for present and future business.

Travel to see clients, attend trade shows, or participate in industry events or trainings

Meet clients and discuss creative concepts and ideas

Attend weekly brainstorm sessions at Switch TV or any other venue, as will be agreed upon by Head of Production & Technology, to deliberate on prospective business and modalities of achieving the same.

Draw up and present well scripted pitches to clients

Come up with compelling pricing structure for products on offer

Provide weekly reports via email. Reports to be submitted every Friday which should include weekly meetings & sales projections.

Qualifications

University Degree or Diploma in TV production/Communication (media studies)

Creativity and originality

Observant and inquisitive approach to people and their environment

Availability to work odd hours and to meet tight deadlines

Ability to multi-task and process information efficiently

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to communicate clearly and delegate projects

Ability to work flexible hours, under tight deadline pressure





Position Title: Senior Logistics and Security Officer – NorCross

Reporting to: Regional Finance Manager

Job Location: Nairobi

Overall Purpose

The Senior Logistics and Security Officer for NorCross Africa region will secure that Norwegian Red Cross regional office and country teams in Africa are able to support and undertake necessary operational logistics, procurement, supply chain and administration services. In addition, the role will provide safety and security services and management for the regional office.

Responsibilities

Strategic

Secures timely and quality logistics services and procurement process in support of Norwegian Red Cross humanitarian project deliveries and in accordance with professional standards

Coordinates the regional support and cooperation with IFRC and ICRC in the region and support Norwegian Red Cross logistics development programmes in the regions

Secures timely and quality security and safety assessment and overall security management for regional office in Kenya.

Operational

Procurement and Logistics

Coordinates logistics and procurement processes in the region in accordance with Norwegian Red Cross standard procurement practices.

Maintains an accurate and up-to-date supplier information database for regularly purchased items and keeps informed of local market conditions. Ensures, through regular market investigation, that all purchased goods meet International standards, are fit for their intended purpose and have, where required, appropriate inspection certificates.

Prepares request for payments ensuring the full supporting documents are in place and ensures that payment requests are signed in accordance with Norwegian Red Cross accountability matrix.

Fleet management

Acts as the main focal point for all fleet needs and activities in the region, including fleet maintenance and oversees the adherence to driving rules and regulations.

Warehouse management

Responsible for Norwegian Red Cross prepositioned goods where such exist, and provides country offices and partners with warehouse training according to needs

Capacity builds all the Norwegian Red Cross staff on procurements process and ensure that all requested items are directed towards the procurement unit of Norwegian Red Cross only.

Support Cos and Host National Society programs within logistics matters as well as to monitor and assess the risk associated with logistics component of all Norwegian Red Cross supported programs

IT

Act as IT focal point for NorCross Africa Office liaising with Oslo IT team and outsourced IT services for any IT matters.

Coordination and cooperation

Represents Norwegian Red Cross by participating in logistics meetings, supports and participates in trainings hosted by relevant partners Emergency response; Supports and deploys to Norwegian Red Cross supported emergency response missions

Perform duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager

Procurement and Logistics development

In close cooperation with Global Procurement Coordinator at HQ; follows up, executes and provides input to the procurement and logistics development programmes in the region

Asset management

Develops and manages a comprehensive overview of Norwegian Red Cross RO offices assets and follow up to ensure assets management routines are implemented at CO level

Delegate logistics and on boarding

Coordinates delegate housing leasing process.

Coordinates visa processing/work permits for delegates.

Security Focal Point for RO

Manages and coordinates all security related tasks for the regional office in Kenya.

Provides security analysis and ensure gaps in security management are identified and addressed.

Provides security advice and support for staff traveling to countries where NorCross don’t have in country presence.

Coordinates and collaborates with other RCRC Movement partners on the security in the region.

Provides technical support on all policies, procedures, guidelines and planning for staff safety, operational security and program continuity for RO and supports NorCross COs in Africa on the same

Arranges airport movement at arrival or departure for all Norwegian Red Cross personnel and visitors and prepares a welcome pack for delegates including phones and sim cards, as required.

Gives security updates to all staff in the regional office or visitors in RO.

Coordinates with NorCross Regional Representative for Africa on the management of and security portfolio for RO and support to COs

Liaises with NorCross Security Coordinator in Oslo and with other RCRC Movement partner security focal points as necessary

Performs duties and tasks not covered in this job description and provide support to colleagues when necessary and assigned by the line manager

Collaboration

The Regional Logistics and Security Officer will liaise with suppliers and service providers to ensure timely and effective delivery of goods and services to Norwegian Red Cross supported activities in collaboration with the Procurement and logistics offers at the Host National Society.

The Office will be integrated in the team composed of Global Logistics Coordinators at the National Office, jointly establishing and overseeing Norwegian Red Cross Procurement Guidelines and ensuring fluent work relations across units and departments.

Liaises with suppliers, and international and governmental when appropriate. Together with the IFRC regional office or ICRC regional offices, seek consistent communication to ensure purposeful collaboration and risk management in the region.

Liaises with partners, national and international humanitarian organizations and government agencies for security updates.

Qualifications

University Degree in Procurement, Supply Chain, Logistics or similar related degree.

Professional qualifications in CIPS, KIPS or similar qualifications would be an added advantage

Five years’ experience working in a similar role

Desired Competencies

Successful record of accomplishment of logistics operation management, in high-risk or humanitarian contexts.

Experience in logistics — including warehousing, transportation, customs clearance and procurement — for international humanitarian operations is an asset.

Demonstrably experience from overcoming customs/legal or other obstacles to carry through with tasks assigned

Experience in security management in humanitarian organizational contexts

Ability to establish priorities and to plan, coordinate and monitor work plans, and to present concise oral and written procurement reports, and other supporting documentation.

Abide by and work in accordance with the Red Cross and Red Crescent principles

Fluency in English a requirement. Work proficiency in a regional language an asset.

Fluency in relevant IT tools, including with Microsoft Office

Ability to work towards achieving objectives and results, Influence and Communicate

Collaborates well with others and supports others in the pursuit of team goals.

Creates a stable and re-assuring work atmosphere and is firm and reliable

How to Apply

14th February 2020; Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers so as to reach us not later than

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.