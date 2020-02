Our Client, the KCB Foundation, was established in 2007 to implement the KCB Bank Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility programs and as a sign of commitment to sustainable development to alleviate poverty and enhance well-being. The KCB Foundation has partnered with MasterCard Foundation through their programme Young Africa Works, to jointly implement an innovative 5-Year (2019 -2024) nationwide program that will create 1.5 Million Jobs. This project will be implemented under the 2Jiajiri programme of the KCB Foundation. The partnership targets to reach 114,000 beneficiaries categorized as Micro and Small Enterprises, primarily in Manufacturing, Agricultural and Construction Sectors. The program seeks to alleviate poverty for Women and Youth in the informal sector through Wealth Creation and Employment. 2Jiajiri is an end-to-end social transformational program divided into three phases. Phase one involves technical training, where beneficiaries undergo competency-based training in a vocational craft. In phase two, beneficiaries’ are incubated through Business Development consultancy Services, which includes access to Credit. In phase three, beneficiaries reach maturity and transition into the market.