Position: Deputy Chief of Party – Business Development Services

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Chief of Party, the Deputy Chief of Party – Business Development Services (DCOP-BDS) will be responsible for establishing and coordinating Business Development Services (BDS) component of the program. The jobholder will oversee the day-to-day coordination and implementation of BDS to all beneficiaries, oversee the preparation of scheduled BDS reports, and work plans.

Responsibilities

Support the Chief of Party in all business development management aspects of the project;

Develop, implement and regularly update the business development approaches, systems, tools and interventions;

Lead and inspire the BD team to ensure timely achievement of the desired BDS outputs and outcomes;

Manage the BD officers to achieve timely and quality completion of relevant program deliverables in line with MCF guidelines;

Manage the business plan development process to ensure 100% financing from programme beneficiaries through commercial loans from KCB Bank while ensuring Loan performance and repayments are within acceptable KCB limits;

Manager Relationships, liaising with KCB Bank’s departments and business units required in the execution of the BDS and incubation;

Manage the BDS on-boarding process, customer journey and experience, and monitor progress, identifying emerging issues to incorporate into the programme;

Produce timely and effective written reports, presentations on the program, updating on developmental challenges, and articulating the program’s successes;

Ensure all activities conform to the terms and conditions of project requirements, including cost, schedule and quality parameters; and

Support programme monitoring and evaluation with up to date performance matrices.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in the fields of Business, Economics, Development, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution;

Be a holder of a Master’s Degree in any of the above, or related fields, gained from a recognised institution;

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of 15 years and above, with not less than 10 years in senior management roles;

Knowledge and experience in management of bilateral or multilateral international organisations is essential;

Must have a good understanding of the financial services sector and experience of agricultural development program design; and

Have demonstrable knowledge and experience in Report Writing, Team Management, Project Management, Financial Services, Managing Partnerships, International Donor-Funded Projects, Capacity Building and Facilitation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Knowledge Management, Grants Management, People Management, and Relationship Management.

Position: Head of Finance & Administration (HFA)

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Chief of Party, the Head of Finance & Administration (HFA) will be responsible for strategic leadership of the foundation, in the areas of financial and administrative business management. The jobholder will be overall responsible for establishing effective financial and accounting system standards and controls within KCB foundation, while also managing the administrative, information technology systems of the organization.

Responsibilities

Prepare, analyse and communicate monthly and annual financial statements and reports for all stakeholders;

Coordinate and lead the annual budgeting, planning, and audit process including liaising with both internal and external auditors;

Provide program managers with customised financial reports, costing templates and trend analysis as needed;

In Liaison with DCOP, coordinate and evaluate the organisation’s financial management functions related to Human Resources/Talent Management;

Develop and implement strategies and enforce departmental financial accountabilities;

Coordinate the annual review, preparation and administration of salary program, job descriptions and employee evaluation process;

Assist in the overall administrative functions to ensure efficient and consistent operations as the organisation;

Ensure organisational compliance with all contracts entered into by the KCB Group; and

Ensure timely review

of policies, and effective management of insurance carriers and agents

relationships.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in the fields of Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution;

Be a holder of a Master’s Degree in any of the above, or related fields, gained from a recognised institution;

Must be a Certified Public Accountant CPA-K, ACCA or equivalent;

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of 15 years and above, with not less than 8 years in senior management roles;

Must demonstrate expert proficiency in Decisiveness, Leadership and People Management, Business Acumen, and Team Work;

Practical Knowledge of labour and employment laws and HR regulatory guidelines, HR policies and procedures, latest financial management software, management of bilateral or multilateral international organizations are essential for this role; and

Should demonstrate excellent track record of success in the Financial Services Industry, International Donor-Funded Projects, Monitoring and Evaluation, Grants Management, etc.

Position: The Contracts and Partnerships Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Contracts and Partnerships Manager will manage implementing partners to deliver effective and efficient services as per sub award agreements. The Jobholder will be responsible for the management and development of stakeholder relationships; monitoring service provision and performance, ensuring required outcomes and value for money are achieved, and all financial and legal responsibilities are met.

Responsibilities

Draft agreements and develop specifications, advise on all technical contract activity, and assist in the preparation and execution of contract mechanisms;

Work with Grants and Contract Services in the issuance of subordinate agreements, track sub agreement deliverables and budgets;

Negotiate contractual terms, service profiles and commercials of contracts, to achieve best value;

Proactively investigate, manage and resolve any escalations, appropriately advise the Chief of Party on responses to any failures in performance, and ensure commitment from all parties;

Review cash requests for grants and ensure adherence to approved budgets, organisation procurement policies, and procedures;

Conduct quarterly financial reviews and grant audits and advise grantees on areas for improvements;

Fully responsible for performance management of contracted services to ensure compliance, quality and value for money;

Track grant agreements ensuring compliance with spelt out agreement policies and procedures, and intervene where necessary;

Undertake comprehensive and on-going contract monitoring programme for assurance and commissioning decisions; and

Proactively develop relationships with donors, partners, staff and the wider stakeholders; and train senior leadership on all aspects of contract management and associated deliverables

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in the fields of Business, Economics, Development, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution. A Master’s Degree in the above, or any related fields is an added advantage;

Professional qualification on Business Advisory Services and Grant Management is desirable;

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of 7 years and above, with not less than 3 years in a management role;

Extensive knowledge and expertise in Team Management, Project Management, Financial Services Industry, Managing Partnerships, International Donor-Funded Projects, Capacity Building and Facilitation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Knowledge Management, Grants Management, People Management, and Relationship Management are essential requirements for this role; and

Must demonstrate expert proficiency in Decisiveness, Leadership and People Management, and Strategic Thinking

Position: Monitoring & Evaluation Manager

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief of Party, The Monitoring and Evaluation Manger will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a functional MEL system for the Programme, through development and implementation of an organization-wide MEL policy, guidelines and frameworks, as well as tools and procedures. The role is also accountable for oversight of programme and impact reporting, data management and knowledge management across programmes.

Responsibilities

Develop guidelines, policy and framework for MEAL;

Lead the design and implementation of the project M&E frameworks, project information system, plans and tools;

Lead the development, strengthening, capacity building of MEAL systems;

Oversee regular field monitoring and evaluation to support implementation of systems;

Develop learning programs and provide guidance and mechanism for continuous quality improvement and impact evaluation, to ensure quality assurance is maintained at all levels;

Lead regular reporting (monthly, quarterly, annually) on the performance and impact of the programmes;

Lead Knowledge Management across programmes;

Collaborate with project team and partners to identify their M&E related needs and allocate resources accordingly;

Develop and maintain systems to collect and analyse information on inputs, outputs, outcomes and impact of the program;

Work with other component leads to support strategic relationships, networks and synergies within and outside the organisation; and

Ensure quality, consistency and adherence to standards and best practices for M&E across the project, including data quality.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in the fields of Community Development/Public Health/Education, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution; A Master’s Degree in Project Management/Development Economics, or any related field is an added advantage;

Professional membership of a relevant professional body/relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage;

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of 8 years and above, with not less than 3 years in a management role; and

Extensive knowledge and expertise in Team Management, Project Management, Financial Services Industry, Managing Partnerships, International Donor-Funded Projects, Capacity Building and Facilitation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Knowledge Management, Grants Management, People Management, and Relationship Management are essential requirements for this role.

Position: HR Manager

Location: Nairobi

Description

Our Client, the KCB Foundation, was established in 2007 to implement the KCB Bank Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility programs and as a sign of commitment to sustainable development to alleviate poverty and enhance well-being. The KCB Foundation has partnered with MasterCard Foundation through their programme Young Africa Works, to jointly implement an innovative 5-Year (2019 -2024) nationwide program that will create 1.5 Million Jobs. This project will be implemented under the 2Jiajiri programme of the KCB Foundation. The partnership targets to reach 114,000 beneficiaries categorized as Micro and Small Enterprises, primarily in Manufacturing, Agricultural and Construction Sectors. The program seeks to alleviate poverty for Women and Youth in the informal sector through Wealth Creation and Employment. 2Jiajiri is an end-to-end social transformational program divided into three phases. Phase one involves technical training, where beneficiaries undergo competency-based training in a vocational craft. In phase two, beneficiaries’ are incubated through Business Development consultancy Services, which includes access to Credit. In phase three, beneficiaries reach maturity and transition into the market.

Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, the HR Manager will be responsible for the implementation of HR / People strategies, effective delivery of HR services at YAW Programme working with the management of KCB Group HR Division, while serving as a strategic partner to the KCBF business.

Responsibilities

Contribute to the development and implementation of KCBF Human Resources strategy and plans; prepare and monitor annual HR budgets and work plans, monthly audit trails, and prepare periodic HR reports for the board of trustees;

Provide day to day line management advisory and HR services on people issues for the KCBF;

Articulate the HR agenda to the KCBF Senior Management Team as a means of continuous organisational development;

Undertake Quarterly staff reviews for programmes, collaborate with staff to share learnings and challenges for continuous performance;

Working with line managers, set performance targets, standards, and monitoring processes, reviews and assessments while monitoring KCBF performance management cycle and compliance;

Manage strategic, timely and effective recruitment processes; plus design and implement on boarding programs for new staff;

Liaise with line managers to monitor talent pipeline for effective optimization and staff development within the programs;

Develop, recommend, review policies, systems and practices that acknowledge diversity and equal opportunities for all;

Disseminate new HR policies and practices across KCBF and liaise with the Group’s compliance function to ensure compliance; and

Ensure compliance with labour laws and other relevant laws across KCBF, and adherence to donor requirements.

Qualifications

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource, or any other related field, gained from a recognised institution. A Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management, or any related field is an added advantage;

Be a holder of Higher National Diploma in Human Resource Management;

Must be a member in good standing of the IHRM, with a valid IHRM Practicing Certificate;

Have knowledge and relevant work experience of 7 years and above, with not less than 4 years in a management role;

Extensive knowledge and expertise in Team Management, Project Management, Financial Services Industry, Managing Partnerships, International Donor-Funded Projects, Capacity Building and Facilitation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Knowledge Management, Grants Management, People Management, and Relationship Management are essential requirements for this role; and

Demonstrable High-Level Integrity, Excellent Interpersonal, Communication, Planning & Organising, and Leadership skills, Executive Disposition, Dynamism and Forward Thinking, and Business Acumen are essential requirements for this role.

