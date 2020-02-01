Electrical Technician
Proposal Development & Reporting Coordinator
Monitoring & Evaluation Coordinator
The NRC East Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007.NRC has WASH, Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counselling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.
All NRC employees are expected to work in accordance with the organisation’s core values: dedication, innovation, inclusivity and accountability. These attitudes and beliefs shall guide our actions and relationships.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The
WASH Assistant – Solar/Electrical technician will be responsible for
design, installation, repair and maintenance of solar power grid and on
electrical parts. He/she will be required to actively participate in the
retrieval, repair and installation of water supply systems in the camp.
- He/she
will also be monitoring all electrical installations in the generator
rooms and carry out repairs and maintenance of the standby control panels,
change over switches and other electrical equipment’s in the workshop.
- Design,
install, inspect, maintain and repair solar panel systems, including the
solar collectors, concentrators, batteries, pumps, fans, or support
structure.
- To
keep records of all the repairs those have been done in the field and in
the workshop as well the running hours of the generator sets to ensure
timely servicing.
- Do
any and all electrical work needed to connect solar system to electric
grid. This includes proper grounding systems, controls and all necessary
testing.
- Assist
in conducting regular assessments and give recommendations for rehabilitations
of the solar systems, boreholes and submersible pumps.
- Capacity
building of incentive staffs and communities in solar powered water
systems operation.
- Installation
of new generators and retrieval of the old and defective ones ensuring
they are well wired and operational.
- Oversee
strict daily borehole running and operation, and being the custodian of
gen-set keys and ensure correct amount of fuel is dispensed to the
borehole and compound gensets.
- To
keep records of all the electrical repairs and spares that have been done
in the field and in the workshop.
- To
prepare monthly unit reports on jobs and conditions of all the relevant
system.
- Technical
designs and BoQs for the power grid for the borehole locations and NRC
compounds in Kakuma
- To
assist in supervision of the contractors doing upgrade or installations of
the power grids in NRC compounds.
- Advise
and recommend the power requirement for electrical gadgets.
- Together
with borehole attendants and team leader, maintain cleanliness and safety
of the gensets, submersible and booster pumps in the field.
- Supporting
the WASH Officer-Sources in procurement of the necessary fast moving spare
parts, and working tools for the repair of the gensets and pumps.
- To
participate in recruitment of boreholes attendants borehole watchmen and
EST watchmen and ensure they are well trained in undertaking minor
electrical installations and repairs.
- Any
other assignment as may be required by the WASH Officer.
Qualifications
- Relevant
qualifications in Solar / Electrical Engineering
- Proven
practical experience in the planning and execution of WASH Programmes of
at least 3 years the management of generators, pumps and accessories.
Ability to maintain generators is an added advantage.
- Ability
to initiate, develop, plan and implement an integrated programme.
- Excellent
communication (spoken and written) skills, including the ability to
explain and present technical information
- Experience
in capacity building and training of staff and target groups
- Political
and cultural awareness and experience of working where insecurity is a
major issue
- Ability
to work independently in a result oriented multi-tasking and
multi-cultural environment and manage conflicting priorities.
Personal Qualities
- Planning
and delivering results
- Coping
with change
- Working
with people
- Handling
insecure environments
How to Apply
Proposal Development & Reporting Coordinator
The main purpose of the Proposal Development and Reporting Coordinator position is to coordinate project and donor proposals and ensure efficient grants administration for consortia led by NRC, including timely and quality reporting
Duties and Responsibilities
Documentation and Reporting
- Prepare
reports for donors, partners, government on program progress, ensuring all
reporting requirements of donors are delivered on time and in a quality
manner
- Support
the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Programme Manager by
responding to information requests, drafting success stories, and
monitoring and reporting on the impact of the various core competency
programs
- Ensure
quality of program writing, including program activity plans, reports and
informal updates
Program Quality
- Maintain
program files and ensure copies of donor concept notes, proposals,
contracts and reports are correctly filed
- Ensure
that all programme staff and partners and are aware of requirements and
conditions of grant agreements and contracts, through the use of grant
opening/mid/closing meetings and other methods
- Ensure
that grant coordination systems and processes are successfully implemented
across the life of the grant.
- Ensure
that key controls are in place to support effective management of the
funding portfolio and compliance with the donor requirements
Program Development
- Contribute
to program design to ensure standards are met
- Support
the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Program Manager with the
development of strategy and/or position papers
- Work
with programme teams and partners to draft concepts and proposal
- Ensure
that the parts of the budget related to program outputs correspond with
the proposal narrative before submission for review
Communications and Representation
- Develop
and implement communications strategy in conjunction with the Head of
Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Program Manager
- Ensure
compliance with all donor/organizational communications initiatives
- Facilitate
information sharing among internal and appropriate external audiences
- Carry
out tasks on a need basis in agreement with the Head of Programme Support
Unit and BRCiS Program Manager
Qualifications
- University
degree in project management
- At
least 5 years of relevant experience within field of expertise
- Relevant
experience from project management and grants coordination in the
humanitarian sector
- Experience
from working with humanitarian and development donors
- Good
understanding of donor rules and regulations
- Skills
and experience in report and proposal writing
- Strong
analytical skills (data and financial)
- Excellent
written and oral communication skills in English
- Above
average computer skills
Personal Qualities
- Strong
communication, coordination and interpersonal skills
- Ability
to mediate in high-stress scenarios with competing interest
- Planning
and delivering results
- Managing
resources to optimize results
- Influencing
- Handling
insecure environments
How to Apply
Monitoring & Evaluation Coordinator
In this current role, we are looking for a highly independent and data-fluent mid-career professional with substantial experience in designing, developing and analyzing large-scale research and evaluation projects to generate actionable insights for programme planning and change.
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific Duties
- Design,
manage and analyse internal evaluation and research projects using
quantitative methods in coordination with the Consortium MEAL Working
Group.
- Clean,
analyze and communicate quantitative data collected by BRCiS and external
consultants including but not limited to the Consortium’s annual household
interviews, seasonal monitoring surveys, Early Warning Early Action (EWEA)
database, post-distribution monitoring (PDM) forms, etc.
- Prepare
project reports, disseminate results and present results at internal and
external events
- Actively
participate in technical meetings, trainings and workshops
- Lead
on the Consortium’s data visualization and dashboard presentation efforts
- Manage
and update the Consortium’s datasets including the BRCiS beneficiary
database
- Produce
periodic analytical reports on data from NRC Global Outcome and Output
Reporting System (GORS) in liaison with the Regional M&E Team
- Liaise
with respective M&E focal points in the region to collect lessons
learnt and promote institutional learning in the field of resilience
programming
Duties
- Supports
the BRCiS Consortium’s research and learning agenda by providing technical
assistance to the development, management, analysis and dissemination of
the Consortium’s evaluation and research work
- Contributes
to the training of Consortium Members on the use of research and M&E
tools
- Contributes
to the training of survey teams in the field; participates in the
monitoring of surveys and interview protocols during data collection;
conducts data back-checks and supervises field teams during data
collection to ensure data quality
- Provides
technical support to supervise the research and evaluation projects done
by external consultants, research companies and survey firms
- Conducts
statistical analysis on quantitative data collected
- Prepares
literature reviews and research briefs
- Any
other ad-hoc request defined by the M&E Manager
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
- A
Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Public Policy, Mathematics or
related fields. Strong technical understanding of statistics/econometrics
is essential
- 3-5
years of previous work experience in a related field
- Extensive
quantitative skills, including knowledge of and experience working with
data analysis software (STATA, Python, R, Matlab)
- Experience
working with different data types including but not limited to household
survey data, phone surveys, panel surveys, perception-based measures,
satellite imagery etc.
- Substantial
experience applying a wide range of statistical methods to inform program
design and change
- Strong
experience in Digital Data Gathering (DDG) technology (ODK or ONA
preferred)including the ability to quickly digitalize/script large and
complex surveys in XLS form
- Excellent
data visualizations skills including familiarity of using data
visualizations software (Tableau preferred)
- Outstanding
communication and report writing skills and the ability to translate complex
statistical insights for non-technical audiences
Desired Qualification
- Specialized
knowledge of one or more thematic areas including but not limited: WASH,
food security, gender, livelihoods, financial access, natural resource
management, disaster risk reduction, unconditional cash transfers, or a
related field
- Experience
in creating complex dashboards or managing the development of
dashboard-building will serve as a distinct advantage
- Experience
working in the humanitarian sector is an asset but it can be substituted
with substantial experience the private, governmental or development
sector4. Detailed familiarity of mapping software such as QGIS or
ArcGIS
Personal Qualities
- Good
communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong
organizational and team working skills
- Good
cultural awareness and sensitivity
- Highly
approachable, trustworthy and confidential
- Excellent
communication and presentation skills
- Works
well under pressure and meet deadlines
- Excellent
planning, coordination, and reporting skills, with the ability to organize
a substantial workload comprised of complex, diverse tasks and
responsibilities
How to Apply
