Electrical Technician





The NRC East Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007.NRC has WASH, Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counselling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.

All NRC employees are expected to work in accordance with the organisation’s core values: dedication, innovation, inclusivity and accountability. These attitudes and beliefs shall guide our actions and relationships.

The NRC East Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme.

NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007.

NRC has WASH, Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counselling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.

All NRC employees are expected to work in accordance with the organisation’s core values: dedication, innovation, inclusivity and accountability.

These attitudes and beliefs shall guide our actions and relationships.

Duties and Responsibilities

The WASH Assistant – Solar/Electrical technician will be responsible for design, installation, repair and maintenance of solar power grid and on electrical parts. He/she will be required to actively participate in the retrieval, repair and installation of water supply systems in the camp.

He/she will also be monitoring all electrical installations in the generator rooms and carry out repairs and maintenance of the standby control panels, change over switches and other electrical equipment’s in the workshop.

Design, install, inspect, maintain and repair solar panel systems, including the solar collectors, concentrators, batteries, pumps, fans, or support structure.

To keep records of all the repairs those have been done in the field and in the workshop as well the running hours of the generator sets to ensure timely servicing.

Do any and all electrical work needed to connect solar system to electric grid. This includes proper grounding systems, controls and all necessary testing.

Assist in conducting regular assessments and give recommendations for rehabilitations of the solar systems, boreholes and submersible pumps.

Capacity building of incentive staffs and communities in solar powered water systems operation.

Installation of new generators and retrieval of the old and defective ones ensuring they are well wired and operational.

Oversee strict daily borehole running and operation, and being the custodian of gen-set keys and ensure correct amount of fuel is dispensed to the borehole and compound gensets.

To keep records of all the electrical repairs and spares that have been done in the field and in the workshop.

To prepare monthly unit reports on jobs and conditions of all the relevant system.

Technical designs and BoQs for the power grid for the borehole locations and NRC compounds in Kakuma

To assist in supervision of the contractors doing upgrade or installations of the power grids in NRC compounds.

Advise and recommend the power requirement for electrical gadgets.

Together with borehole attendants and team leader, maintain cleanliness and safety of the gensets, submersible and booster pumps in the field.

Supporting the WASH Officer-Sources in procurement of the necessary fast moving spare parts, and working tools for the repair of the gensets and pumps.

To participate in recruitment of boreholes attendants borehole watchmen and EST watchmen and ensure they are well trained in undertaking minor electrical installations and repairs.

Any other assignment as may be required by the WASH Officer.

Qualifications

Relevant qualifications in Solar / Electrical Engineering

Proven practical experience in the planning and execution of WASH Programmes of at least 3 years the management of generators, pumps and accessories. Ability to maintain generators is an added advantage.

Ability to initiate, develop, plan and implement an integrated programme.

Excellent communication (spoken and written) skills, including the ability to explain and present technical information

Experience in capacity building and training of staff and target groups

Political and cultural awareness and experience of working where insecurity is a major issue

Ability to work independently in a result oriented multi-tasking and multi-cultural environment and manage conflicting priorities.

Personal Qualities

Planning and delivering results

Coping with change

Working with people

Handling insecure environments

How to Apply





Proposal Development & Reporting Coordinator

The main purpose of the Proposal Development and Reporting Coordinator position is to coordinate project and donor proposals and ensure efficient grants administration for consortia led by NRC, including timely and quality reporting





Duties and Responsibilities

Documentation and Reporting

Prepare reports for donors, partners, government on program progress, ensuring all reporting requirements of donors are delivered on time and in a quality manner

Support the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Programme Manager by responding to information requests, drafting success stories, and monitoring and reporting on the impact of the various core competency programs

Ensure quality of program writing, including program activity plans, reports and informal updates

Program Quality

Maintain program files and ensure copies of donor concept notes, proposals, contracts and reports are correctly filed

Ensure that all programme staff and partners and are aware of requirements and conditions of grant agreements and contracts, through the use of grant opening/mid/closing meetings and other methods

Ensure that grant coordination systems and processes are successfully implemented across the life of the grant.

Ensure that key controls are in place to support effective management of the funding portfolio and compliance with the donor requirements

Program Development

Contribute to program design to ensure standards are met

Support the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Program Manager with the development of strategy and/or position papers

Work with programme teams and partners to draft concepts and proposal

Ensure that the parts of the budget related to program outputs correspond with the proposal narrative before submission for review

Communications and Representation

Develop and implement communications strategy in conjunction with the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Program Manager

Ensure compliance with all donor/organizational communications initiatives

Facilitate information sharing among internal and appropriate external audiences

Carry out tasks on a need basis in agreement with the Head of Programme Support Unit and BRCiS Program Manager

Qualifications

University degree in project management

At least 5 years of relevant experience within field of expertise

Relevant experience from project management and grants coordination in the humanitarian sector

Experience from working with humanitarian and development donors

Good understanding of donor rules and regulations

Skills and experience in report and proposal writing

Strong analytical skills (data and financial)

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Above average computer skills

Personal Qualities

Strong communication, coordination and interpersonal skills

Ability to mediate in high-stress scenarios with competing interest

Planning and delivering results

Managing resources to optimize results

Influencing

Handling insecure environments

How to Apply





Monitoring & Evaluation Coordinator

In this current role, we are looking for a highly independent and data-fluent mid-career professional with substantial experience in designing, developing and analyzing large-scale research and evaluation projects to generate actionable insights for programme planning and change.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific Duties

Design, manage and analyse internal evaluation and research projects using quantitative methods in coordination with the Consortium MEAL Working Group.

Clean, analyze and communicate quantitative data collected by BRCiS and external consultants including but not limited to the Consortium’s annual household interviews, seasonal monitoring surveys, Early Warning Early Action (EWEA) database, post-distribution monitoring (PDM) forms, etc.

Prepare project reports, disseminate results and present results at internal and external events

Actively participate in technical meetings, trainings and workshops

Lead on the Consortium’s data visualization and dashboard presentation efforts

Manage and update the Consortium’s datasets including the BRCiS beneficiary database

Produce periodic analytical reports on data from NRC Global Outcome and Output Reporting System (GORS) in liaison with the Regional M&E Team

Liaise with respective M&E focal points in the region to collect lessons learnt and promote institutional learning in the field of resilience programming

Duties

Supports the BRCiS Consortium’s research and learning agenda by providing technical assistance to the development, management, analysis and dissemination of the Consortium’s evaluation and research work

Contributes to the training of Consortium Members on the use of research and M&E tools

Contributes to the training of survey teams in the field; participates in the monitoring of surveys and interview protocols during data collection; conducts data back-checks and supervises field teams during data collection to ensure data quality

Provides technical support to supervise the research and evaluation projects done by external consultants, research companies and survey firms

Conducts statistical analysis on quantitative data collected

Prepares literature reviews and research briefs

Any other ad-hoc request defined by the M&E Manager

Qualifications

Required Qualifications

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Public Policy, Mathematics or related fields. Strong technical understanding of statistics/econometrics is essential

3-5 years of previous work experience in a related field

Extensive quantitative skills, including knowledge of and experience working with data analysis software (STATA, Python, R, Matlab)

Experience working with different data types including but not limited to household survey data, phone surveys, panel surveys, perception-based measures, satellite imagery etc.

Substantial experience applying a wide range of statistical methods to inform program design and change

Strong experience in Digital Data Gathering (DDG) technology (ODK or ONA preferred)including the ability to quickly digitalize/script large and complex surveys in XLS form

Excellent data visualizations skills including familiarity of using data visualizations software (Tableau preferred)

Outstanding communication and report writing skills and the ability to translate complex statistical insights for non-technical audiences

Desired Qualification

Specialized knowledge of one or more thematic areas including but not limited: WASH, food security, gender, livelihoods, financial access, natural resource management, disaster risk reduction, unconditional cash transfers, or a related field

Experience in creating complex dashboards or managing the development of dashboard-building will serve as a distinct advantage

Experience working in the humanitarian sector is an asset but it can be substituted with substantial experience the private, governmental or development sector4. Detailed familiarity of mapping software such as QGIS or ArcGIS

Personal Qualities

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational and team working skills

Good cultural awareness and sensitivity

Highly approachable, trustworthy and confidential

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Works well under pressure and meet deadlines

Excellent planning, coordination, and reporting skills, with the ability to organize a substantial workload comprised of complex, diverse tasks and responsibilities



