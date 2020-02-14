Mercy Corps

Climate Smart Agriculture Advisor

About Mercy Corps: Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible. In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within. Now, and for the future.

Mercy Corps began working in Kenya in 2008 and has to date built a robust and diverse portfolio of programs aimed at sustainably improving the lives and livelihoods of Kenyans affected by poverty, resource scarcity and conflict.

To do this, we deliver integrated programming to strengthen resilience, market and governance systems, address the root causes of conflict, and equip vulnerable populations- in particular youth, women, adolescents and marginalized social groups- with the skills, opportunities and resources they need to be healthy, productive, and drive the development of their communities.

Mercy Corps Kenya also collaborates with Mercy Corps teams and partners in neighbouring countries to implement a number of multi-country and cross-border programs.

Program / Department Summary: USAID’s Office of Food For Peace recently awarded funding to a Mercy Corps-led consortium of Kenyan and international partners for a 5-year Development Food Security Activity (DFSA) in Turkana and Samburu Counties.

Through a phased approach that emphasizes evidence gap analysis, as well as partnership, learning, and co-creation with government, civil society, communities, and the private sector, this program aims to drive sustained reductions in acute malnutrition in both counties.

The Mercy Corps’ NAWIRI consortium brings together the global leadership, research capacity, technical expertise, and implementation experience necessary to partner with local institutions to test, adapt, and scale evidence-based solutions.

The program requires a robust county-centered design with government leadership, active engagement from communities, the private sector, and civil society. Together we will sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition for vulnerable populations in Turkana and Samburu counties.

General Position Summary: The Climate Smart Agriculture Advisor will provide overall technical leadership and vision for agriculture-based livelihoods for improved nutrition in Turkana and Samburu.

S/He will provide in-depth technical guidance and mentoring in climate-smart agriculture (fruits, vegetables, field crops, livestock) and natural resources management (namely rangelands) approaches for NAWIRI activities in Samburu and Turkana.

The Climate Smart Agriculture Advisor will partner closely with program leadership, other technical leads, research and learning leads and field teams to ensure climate-smart approaches are integrated into the design and implementation of program activities. S/He will work closely with relevant county government officials to prioritize activities and investments.

This position requires a technical lead that understands the tightly interconnected relationship between natural resources management, agriculture-based (crops & livestock) livelihoods, seasonality, risk and resilience and the sustained nutrition of women and children in the arid and semi-arid lands in Turkana and Samburu.

S/He will be responsible for the development of high quality implementation strategies and plans for the agricultural sector. The strategies and plans will include tools for participatory planning, implementation and monitoring of the sector strategies and plans.

The Climate Smart Agriculture Advisor will be responsible for providing technical support and strategic direction to Field Directors and field-based livelihoods staff who oversee program implementation.

Application Details:

For the detailed position description and application procedure please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/2Sw9CDO

Applications should be submitted on or before 23rd February, 2020 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.





Contract Director

General Position Summary: The Contract Director will provide overall leadership and oversight for the finance, procurement, travel/logistics, and human resources team under the CREATE program. S/he will empower the operations and finance team while providing quality control to ensure robust, flexible, and adaptive operations to support program activities.

The Contract Director must be fluent in compliance matters and help the senior management team ensure the contract is implemented in accordance with contractual requirements, Mercy Corps policies, CSSF regulations, and local laws, across 5 countries.

S/he will be responsible for ensuring that staff are familiar with policies and procedures related to finance, procurement, human resources, and take the lead in overseeing the management of the facilities and property related to the CREATE program.

S/he will work closely with the Deputy Team Lead who oversees technical programs while reporting to the Team Lead.

Knowledge and Experience:

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics or other relevant field. A Master’s degree is preferred.

· CPA(K) qualification is required.

· Minimum of twelve (12) years’ experience implementing donor-funded development projects, to include Project Administration, Operations and Procurement.

· Minimum of ten years of supervisory experience and proven ability to manage teams of professionals to produce key results.

· Detailed knowledge of donor rules and regulations, preferably with experience implementing a UK government-funded contract.

· Demonstrated record of results-driven project management and an ability to creatively solve complex organisational issues and foster ownership within teams.

· Strong writing skills and experience in developing budgets, reports and work plans.

For the detailed position description and application procedure please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/31H52Hi

Applications should be submitted on or before 23rd February, 2020 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.