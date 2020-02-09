Position: Finance Assistant – Volunteer

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Assist with maintaining both Kshs and USD petty cash at the set limits and take responsibility of any cash differences arising.

Ensure that there is sufficient petty cash at all time for both Ksh. and USD for smooth operation.

Ensure all Petty cash payments are properly supported and duly authorized per IRC delineation schedule before disbursement.

Ensuring that authorizations on the payments requests are in line with the approved limits per the delineation chart

Preparation of petty cash spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review by SFO at the end of the month.

Ensure that supervised petty cash counts are performed every Friday and at the end of the month.

Devise a cash replenishment schedule to minimize weekly bank visits

Ensure authorized receipts are correctly coded and issued upon receipt of monies.

Maintaining the receipt book and ensuring that authorized receipts are issued upon receipt of monies.

Assist with reconciliation of USD/KES bank account and preparation of spreadsheets to upload stage ready for review monthly

Receive all payment requests flowing into the department using ‘RECEIVED’ stamp and cross-checking details in PRs book

Maintain an organized and well-documented (all files must be labeled properly and visibly) and sequential filing system for all cash disbursement vouchers

Before filing, ensure that all documents have been stamped ‘PAID’ including cash payment reference details.

Scanning all financial documents and digitally filling them.

Retrieving, reviewing and filling back audit documents.

Ensure payments are cleared on the system (BVA) once payment has been done

To maintain an organized and well-documented bank correspondences file ensuring it’s continuously updated.

Work closely with Finance Assistant to ensure effective training.

Assist Finance Assistant with cashbook update and maintenance.

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Business Administration with minimum CPA II qualification

Knowledge in excel

Work experience in a similar position.

Position: Data Management Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation helping people forced to flee.

We work in crises across more than 30 countries, providing emergencies and long-term assistance to millions of people every year. We stand up for people forced to flee, advocating their rights.

NORCAP is a global provider of expertise that contributes to solving challenges in the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors. Our ultimate goal is to strengthen the resilience, and protect the lives, rights and livelihoods of vulnerable people and communities

NRC also runs the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre in Geneva, a global leader in reporting on and advocating for people displaced within their own country.

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with NRC policies, guidelines and standards

Ensure compliance with M&E strategy, tools, handbooks, guidelines and standards

M&E specific technical responsibility for implementation of Data management activities in relation to NRC projects

Assist in Provision specific technical support and capacity building towards project staff

Assess, promote and document ideas for technical improvement and further program development options

Promote the rights of IDPs/returnees in line with the advocacy strategy

Assist in development and administration of M&E and program data management system

Assist to develop and support the implementation of appropriate SOPs for information management in line with NRC procedures including confidentiality and data protection.

Assist in development of appropriate M&E databases to store, analysis and present relevant information.

Support in training for NRC and partner organisation on relevant aspects of data management.

Support ME and CCs staff at area level to create and maintain databases and spreadsheets that meet NRC’s M&E and donors’ requirements.

Responsible for data entry and coherence of output and outcome data in NRC internal Output and outcomes reporting system .

Qualifications

Preferable University degree in statistics, economics, IT or related fields.

Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities.

Proficiency in English is essential

Minimum 3 years of previous job experience relevant to the function or in data management, statistics, analysis and information technology.

Advanced MS Excel skills and experience of working with MS Access is required. Previous experience of working with SPSS, STATA, Epi Info and R is desirable.

Candidates with skills and skills in salesforce administration will have an added advantage. Strong data interpretation skills, report writing, and data presentation

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills.

Positive and professional attitude

Good cultural awareness and sensitivity

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines