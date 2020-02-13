CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
The key purpose of this project is to assist 2,430 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.
SECURITY FACILITATORS – 3 (Must be EX Police /NYS)
Location: Kilifi, Kisii, Kiambu
Position Summary
Security Facilitator will be tasked to train the youth on security as well as getting placements and internships for them.
Responsibilities
- Training
and equipping the students with security guarding knowledge and skills.
- Follow
up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.
- Source
for internship & placement opportunities for the students.
- Ensure
students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.
- Participate
in road shows to recruit students to join the program.
- Maintain
and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.
- Source
for credible mentors to mentor the students.
- Ensure
that students attend classes as required.
- Accompany
students when going for interviews.
- Provide
students with resources for studying.
- Prepare
monthly student progress reports.
- Maintain
an up to date record of students.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
in Criminology/Forensic Science or equivalent qualifications.
- Minimum
one (2) years working experience in the related field.
- Proficiency
in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).
- Proficiency
in English and Swahili languages.
- Good
presentation and communication skills.
- Good
facilitation skills.
HOSPITALITY FACILITATORS (3)
Location: Kilifi/Mtwapa, Kisii, Kakamega
Position Summary
Hospitality Facilitator will be tasked to train the students on hospitality as well as getting internships and placements for them.
Responsibilities
- Training
and equipping the students with Hospitality knowledge and skills.
- Follow
up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.
- Source
for internship & placement opportunities for the students.
- Ensure
students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.
- Participate
in road shows to recruit students to join the program.
- Maintain
and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.
- Source
for credible mentors to mentor the students.
- Ensure
that students attend classes as required.
- Accompany
students when going for interviews.
- Provide
students with resources for studying.
- Prepare
monthly student progress reports.
- Maintain
an up to date record of students.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
in Hotel/Hospitality Management or equivalent qualification.
- At
least 2 years working experience in Hospitality, with exposure in House
Keeping, F&B service and Front Office.
- Proficiency
in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).
- Good
presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills
- Proficiency
in English and Swahili languages.
- Good
facilitation skills
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to recruit@capyei.org by February 19, 2020. Candidates are required to indicate the position title on the subject line of the email when applying. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Candidates are expected to quote their current and expected pay in the cover letter. Shortlisting will be done on rolling basis.
CAPYEI DOES NOT charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process
