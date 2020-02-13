CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.





The key purpose of this project is to assist 2,430 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.

SECURITY FACILITATORS – 3 (Must be EX Police /NYS)

Location: Kilifi, Kisii, Kiambu

Position Summary

Security Facilitator will be tasked to train the youth on security as well as getting placements and internships for them.

Responsibilities

Training and equipping the students with security guarding knowledge and skills.

Follow up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.

Source for internship & placement opportunities for the students.

Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

Maintain and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.

Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

Ensure that students attend classes as required.

Accompany students when going for interviews.

Provide students with resources for studying.

Prepare monthly student progress reports.

Maintain an up to date record of students.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Criminology/Forensic Science or equivalent qualifications.

Minimum one (2) years working experience in the related field.

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Good facilitation skills.





HOSPITALITY FACILITATORS (3)

Location: Kilifi/Mtwapa, Kisii, Kakamega

Position Summary

Hospitality Facilitator will be tasked to train the students on hospitality as well as getting internships and placements for them.

Responsibilities

Training and equipping the students with Hospitality knowledge and skills.

Follow up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.

Source for internship & placement opportunities for the students.

Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

Maintain and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.

Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

Ensure that students attend classes as required.

Accompany students when going for interviews.

Provide students with resources for studying.

Prepare monthly student progress reports.

Maintain an up to date record of students.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Hotel/Hospitality Management or equivalent qualification.

At least 2 years working experience in Hospitality, with exposure in House Keeping, F&B service and Front Office.

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills

Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

Good facilitation skills

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to recruit@capyei.org by February 19, 2020. Candidates are required to indicate the position title on the subject line of the email when applying. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Candidates are expected to quote their current and expected pay in the cover letter. Shortlisting will be done on rolling basis.