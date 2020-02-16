Rural Retail Operations Lead
Scale our agro-dealer partnership program by 5x. Design programs and set up systems for scalable operations while improving performance at each shop
We are looking for professionals with a long-term commitment to our mission and Rwandan farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
Qualifications
- 2+
years of work experience at similar organizations. A background in
agriculture or social enterprise is preferred
- Good
humor, patience, and a humble approach to service
- History
of quickly producing impactful project results at scale
- Comfort
with data analysis, able to work with data and make informed,
evidence-based judgments
- Have
a working knowledge of written and oral English (Kinyarwanda a plus)
- Experience
leading teams to coordinate and accomplish projects
Career Growth
- We
invest in career development. We have an established feedback culture and
structured process for career advancement. Members of the Rising Leaders
Program will grow professionally by taking on challenging projects and
receiving feedback, coaching, and trainings.
Schedule
- We
will complete hiring for the 2020 Rising Leaders hiring by 30 March. See
below for the accelerated hiring schedule
February 21: Application Deadline
How To Apply
Repayment Operations Lead
Lead the team responsible for managing One Acre Fund Rwanda’s portfolio of micro-finance farmer loans. Create annual strategy, lead team, and implement through the field team
We are looking for professionals with a long-term commitment to our mission and Rwandan farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
Qualifications
- 2+
years of work experience at similar organizations. A background in
agriculture or social enterprise is preferred
- Good
humor, patience, and a humble approach to service
- History
of quickly producing impactful project results at scale
- Comfort
with data analysis, able to work with data and make informed,
evidence-based judgments
- Have
a working knowledge of written and oral English (Kinyarwanda a plus)
- Experience
leading teams to coordinate and accomplish projects
Career Growth
- We
invest in career development. We have an established feedback culture and
structured process for career advancement. Members of the Rising Leaders
Program will grow professionally by taking on challenging projects and
receiving feedback, coaching, and trainings.
Schedule
- We
will complete hiring for the 2020 Rising Leaders hiring by 30 March. See
below for the accelerated hiring schedule
February 21: Application Deadline
How To Apply
Strategy & Operations Analyst
Work on large projects to guide strategy changes and improvements across departments. Manage projects end-to-end: understand the problem, plan, analyze data and implement
We are looking for professionals with a long-term commitment to our mission and Rwandan farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
Qualifications
- 2+
years of work experience at similar organizations. A background in
agriculture or social enterprise is preferred
- Good
humor, patience, and a humble approach to service
- History
of quickly producing impactful project results at scale
- Comfort
with data analysis, able to work with data and make informed,
evidence-based judgments
- Have
a working knowledge of written and oral English (Kinyarwanda a plus)
- Experience
leading teams to coordinate and accomplish projects
Career Growth
- We
invest in career development. We have an established feedback culture and
structured process for career advancement. Members of the Rising Leaders
Program will grow professionally by taking on challenging projects and receiving
feedback, coaching, and trainings.
Schedule
- We
will complete hiring for the 2020 Rising Leaders hiring by 30 March. See
below for the accelerated hiring schedule
February 21: Application Deadline
How To Apply
Marketing and Radio Advertising Lead:
Create an above the line marketing strategy to reach hundreds of thousands of Rwanda farmers. Research farmer behaviors, transform your research into radio/campaigns, and build the Marketing Unit to reach more farmers
We are looking for professionals with a long-term commitment to our mission and Rwandan farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
Qualifications
- 2+
years of work experience at similar organizations. A background in
agriculture or social enterprise is preferred
- Good
humor, patience, and a humble approach to service
- History
of quickly producing impactful project results at scale
- Comfort
with data analysis, able to work with data and make informed,
evidence-based judgments
- Have
a working knowledge of written and oral English (Kinyarwanda a plus)
- Experience
leading teams to coordinate and accomplish projects
Career Growth
- We
invest in career development. We have an established feedback culture and
structured process for career advancement. Members of the Rising Leaders
Program will grow professionally by taking on challenging projects and
receiving feedback, coaching, and trainings.
Schedule
- We
will complete hiring for the 2020 Rising Leaders hiring by 30 March. See
below for the accelerated hiring schedule
February 21: Application Deadline
How To Apply
Location: Nairobi, Kenya or Kigali, Rwanda
Job Description
The Digital Marketing Associate will lead our digital marketing strategy globally, and fill our marketing funnel with engaged audiences. You will directly lead our marketing efforts focused on potential job candidates, and advise teams on digital marketing to farmers and donors.
You’ll play a hands-on role in developing campaigns to build our employer brand and attract job candidates. You’ll work with our in-house media relations team and creative unit, which includes graphic designers, photographers, a videographer and writer.
You will report directly to the Global Director of Communications and help improve our employer brand as we continue to grow and serve more farm families.
Responsibilities
- Lead a
full-funnel marketing strategy. Design a
comprehensive digital marketing strategy to attract and engage potential
job candidates at all stages of our funnel.
- Develop
creative briefs. Working with the Creative Director,
develop regular creative briefs including audience insights, messaging,
channel mix and expected results.
- Analyze
data and apply insights. Use campaign data and results to improve
strategy, advise the Recruitment team, and make recommendations to senior
leaders.
- Project
manage campaigns. Manage project scopes, develop detailed
work-plans, and coordinate contributors to ensure campaigns are on time
and on budget.
- Advise on
best practices. Draw on marketing best practices to
recommend new approaches to content, channels, audience segmentation, and
brand measurement.
- Manage
staff. Manage one direct report who executes
content publishing and digital advertising, and coordinates vendors (web
developer and SEO).
Qualifications
You are a data-minded digital marketer who can do long-term brand planning and can also get hands-on with A/B testing and copywriting as needed. You will have experience working across the major digital marketing channels and linking your work directly to results for the business.
Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- 5+
years experience in a digital marketing role, leading full-funnel
strategies across paid, owned, and earned media
- Experience
reading marketing data and pulling insights that inform strategy, creative
marketing briefs, and reports to executive leaders
- Advanced
experience with social media advertising, Google Adwords, and Google
Analytics
- Outstanding
ability to manage complex projects with creative teams and external
partners
- Knowledge
of the East African market is preferred, particularly Kenya
- Management
experience is preferred
- Language:
English fluency required; Swahili or French is a plus
- Location:
Can work full-time in Nairobi or Kigali
How to apply
Location: Kigali, Rwanda preferred; other locations East Africa possible for candidates with existing passport/work authorization in that location
Job description
We are looking for someone to help lead the Office of the CEO, comprised of 1-2 analysts and 1-2 managers. The Office of the CEO reflects the voice of and executes on behalf of the Executive Director. As One Acre Fund grows, our Executive Director is focused on an increasingly diverse set of priorities, from communicating with external partners to marshaling resources for new internal programs. Managers in this office will lead a varied portfolio of projects, linked by a common theme of improving our CEO’s efficacy.
Responsibilities
- Lead
major initiatives and fill in critical gaps in the organization: The
Manager in the Office of the CEO will directly implement the priorities of
the Executive Director. This could be through project work, such as
improving retention by analyzing data to identify issues, propose
solutions, and implement the solutions with a diverse team. It could also
come in the form of operational secondments, such as managing an important
department during a time of transition to ensure the CEO’s voice is
reflected in departmental priorities.
- Executive-level
communications and research: We believe well-crafted
communication of our strategy is essential to One Acre Fund’s success. The
Office of the CEO will reflect the voice of our Executive Director in
communications with the most important influencers in the sector and
internal audiences through pitch decks, strategy sharing, employee
engagement, and more. The communications may also require fast analyses
and research, like conducting a market sizing of smallholder farmers in
East Africa.
- Team
leadership: The Manager in the Office of the CEO will help
ensure the professional development and high-quality project work of the
Analysts in the Office of the CEO. This will include serving as the bridge
between the Executive Director and the Analysts, scoping projects,
checking in weekly with Analysts to guide their work, and conducting
bi-annual professional development reviews.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of work experience. We are looking for extraordinary candidates to help take our organization to the next levels of impact and scale. This is a career-track role, with a two-year minimum. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- Experience
in strategic and consulting contexts, e.g. working with C-suite leaders,
change management, or long-term planning.
- Ability
to roll up one’s sleeves and directly move projects forward, as opposed to
solely making recommendations or presentations.
- Experience
managing team performance and developing leaders; experience in remote
management a plus
- Exceptional
written communicator. We are looking for clear communicators who have an
ability to engage a range of audiences, including internal staff, external
partners, and organizational leadership.
- Research
ability. You have experience conducting powerful secondary research.
- Humility.
We are looking for passionate leaders with good humor, patience, and a
humble approach to service.
- Language:
English.
How to apply
Location: Iringa, Tanzania
Job description
The Government Relations Specialist will be responsible for coordinating our Local Government Relations Team across our established areas of operation in Tanzania which include Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe and Njombe regions. The Specialist will lead a team of staff across the regions of operation and be responsible for their professional development. They will also serve as a focal point for One Acre Fund departmental leadership for advice on government and regulatory questions in Tanzania. The Specialist will participate in stakeholder meetings and oversee the production of quarterly reports as well as manage strategies to resolve government-related risks in the field. Additionally, s/he will coordinate all regional and district approvals for our scouting and existing areas of operation. He/she will also play an active role in coordinating field events and act as a link between our field headquarters in Iringa and our Government Relations team member in Dar es Salaam.
Responsibilities
- Management
and professional development support to 4 local government relations staff
across Iringa, Mbeya and Njombe regions.
- Act
as a key deputy and the main point of contact for all government relations
inquiries from other departments and the Tanzania Country Leadership team
based at our Iringa headquarters, responding to questions and requests in
a timely and comprehensive manner with minimal supervision from the
manager.
- Communicate
effectively with the other departments by proactively seeking their
feedback on GR support to the field and developing strategies to align
with them.
- Manage
highest-level local government relationships with government officials
(councillors, DAICOs and Regional Commissioners) and the regional
regulator, TAMISEMI.
- Create
and implement professional development initiatives for the Local
Government Relations Team in Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe and Songwe areas of operation.
- Create
efficiencies within the Local Government Relations Team through delegation
and strategic use of staff resources.
- Oversee
the tracking and resolution of risks and issues affecting field-facing
operations.
- Track
compliance of One Acre Fund operations with government regulations,
oversee the team’s support to the Innovations, Field Operations, Logistics
and Corporate Operations departments on licensing processes in Iringa,
Mbeya, Njombe and Songwe regions.
- Oversee
planning and execution on logistics for events that the Government
Relations department holds in the field with local and national government
officials as well as politicians
- Oversee
timely preparation and delivery of quarterly reports to all levels of
local government in our established regions of operation.
- Review
country strategies and policies, and advise One Acre Fund departments on
next steps.
- Use
people management and project planning tools to coordinate Local
Government Relations staff and adequately respond to requests from department
heads.
- Act
as a focal point for the global and national Government Relations
Department.
- Any
other duties as assigned by the Government Relations Analyst or
departmental leadership.
Qualifications
We are seeking an exceptional professional with 3-5 year(s) of work experience and ideally a demonstrated passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:
- Experience
working with government stakeholders; past experience working for an NGO
encouraged.
- Able
to analyze and interpret data to create strategies and solutions.
- People
and team management experience.
- Strong
educational background; Bachelor’s degree required. Master’s preferred.
- Demonstrated
leadership experience at work, or outside of work, enthusiasm for
learning, and openness to feedback.
- Ability
to build teams and collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds.
- Language:
English and Swahili required.
How to apply
Location: Kagwe, Zambia
Job Description
One Acre Fund is a rapidly-growing organization with limitless potential for impact. We commit significant resources to our recruiting efforts in order to provide an unbiased, effective and respectful process that attracts the best and brightest talent to end hunger in our lifetime. Every year we receive tens of thousands of applications, and we are seeking an HR or talent acquisition professional with excellent organizational and people skills to help lead the team.
The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will join our Global Recruitment Team and support recruitment for our growing program in Zambia. This recruiter will be responsible for filling all vacant roles for the country program.
Responsibilities
- Application
screening: Oversee candidate screening and
selection process from the review of applications through the interview
process. One Acre Fund seeks to hire international development
professionals of the very best caliber, and application screening is a
vital step of the hiring process.
- Candidate
database management Using an Applicant Tracking System and
other tools, track applicant process from application to hire.
- Candidate
Communication and Support: Our hiring process is rigorous and requires
a number of steps, including multiple interviews and exercises.
Throughout, the Recruitment Specialist will provide excellent customer
service and support.
- Hiring
Manager Support: Assist Hiring Managers with creating interview materials,
train them to use our Recruitment platforms and provide other support as
requested.
- Interviewing:
Conduct interviews at One Acre Fund.
- Outreach
activities: The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will
support One Acre Fund’s recruiting initiatives by ensuring that vacancies
are up-to-date and continuously posted to relevant online job boards, as
well as represent One Acre Fund at strategic recruiting events.
- Recruitment
Team support: Support teammates during their entire
life cycle at the organization, with a particular focus on new staff
onboarding.
- Other
duties: as requested by your manager to advance
our mission.
Qualifications
We are seeking someone with an interest in people and recruiting, experience in a fast-paced work environment, and a deep interest in One Acre Fund’s mission. The ideal candidate possesses the following qualities:
- Ability
to critically think and problem solve
- Superior
organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail; the ability to
perform tasks accurately and efficiently.
- Quick
learner; puts structured in place to learn and produce work quickly
- Superior
spoken and written English fluency, cross-cultural communication skills:
The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will have daily contact with
candidates from around the world and diverse Hiring Managers and should be
able to engage with them in a friendly and professional way.
- The
ability to multi-task while effectively prioritizing: The routine tasks of
the Zambia Recruitment Specialist will often have non-flexible
deadlines.
- Internal
drive: The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will often work without much
supervision and must be a self-starter who can proactively complete tasks
without continuous oversight.
- A
humble approach to service: We are looking for passionate professionals
who combine strong leadership skills with good humor, patience, and
humility.
- Typing
speed of 40 words per minute or better
- Familiarity
or expertise in Greenhouse ATS a plus
- Language:
English required
- Prior
experience as a recruiter, talent acquisition specialist or similar is
helpful but not required.
How to apply
Location: Bujumbura, Burundi
Job description
The role of the External Relations team is to establish close collaboration between One Acre Fund and our partners, including the Government of Burundi, the private sector and international institutions, to jointly achieve our common goals in the agricultural sector. We also ensure that One Acre Fund is fully compliant with all rules and regulations required to operate within Burundi. The the team is composed of three sub-departments; a national and local relations department, a legal compliance department and a communication department. These departments work together to manage the organization’s reputation in Burundi among different target actors. Your role as an external relations associate will be to set the objectives, establish the strategy and ensure the execution of the activities of the department, in close collaboration with the Country Director and the head of the department at global level. You will be responsible for managing a team of more than five people, both in terms of their work and their professional development.
Responsibilities
The external relations lead will have the following roles and responsibilities:
- Setting
team strategies and objectives; ensuring team alignment for strong
execution of agreed strategies
- Budget:
develop and ensure effective oversight of team budget a
- Leadership
and management of the external relations team: responsible for building a
high performing and motivated team, able to deliver on agreed strategies
and objectives
- Lead
the execution of complex streams of work, including establishing and
maintaining relationships with key players in the agricultural sector such
as the Ministry of Agriculture, local authorities, research institutes and
other partners. We are looking for demonstrable skills in
- Advocacy
: the ability to craft strategic messages, identify key
stakeholders and use effective channels to reach them and influence
change
- Negotiation
: the ability to understand multiple interests, facilitate consensus to
arrive at mutually agreeable solutions between different
parties; use astute political judgement and relationship skills to
effectively and diplomatically manage challenges
- Establishment
and supported execution of a communication strategy to make the
organization’s objectives, values and results known to targets at national
level.
- Ensure
effective communication, collaboration and coordination across different
departments within the organization to foster understanding and alignment
around agreed strategies for stronger execution. Foster increased
inter-departmental collaboration and effective risk management.
Qualifications
We are looking for a professional with at least three years of experience and a clear interest in our mission. Candidates who meet the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:
- Strong
personal commitment to the mission of the organization and shared values
- Holder
of a Bachelor’s degree / Bachelor’s degree in Communication, International
Relations, political science or other related fields. The Master level
degree would be a plus
- Advocacy,
communication and negotiation skills : We are looking for someone who can
access key stakeholders and foster collaboration among different
stakeholders in pursuit of our mission.
- A
record of success working with multiple external stakeholders to
achieve positive change in the agriculture and development sectors in
Africa. Stakeholders include government institutions, research
institutes or other government agencies focused on agriculture and
development in Africa.
- Ability
to function independently and to be enterprising: we are looking for a
self-driven, highly organized, disciplined, solution-oriented and creative
person, able to work with minimal supervision.
- Speak
and write fluently in French. Professional proficiency in English.
Candidates who speak Kirundi are particularly encouraged to apply.
- Burundian
nationality is preferred, but the position is open to candidates of other
nationalities.
- Ability
to set goals and achieve them
- Ability
to communicate clearly and effectively
- Ability
to solve problems independently
- Ability
to work with and develop others
- To
be honest and humble
- Being
organized and attentive to details
- Passion
to serve Burundian farmers
How to Apply
Location: Iringa or Mbeya, Tanzania with regular travel to Kabwe, Zambia
Job description
The Global Procurement teams manage over $8M in spending each year across over 12,000 transactions and handle all operational goods and service purchasing on behalf of over 800,000 smallholder farmers.
We are looking for someone to help improve process efficiency, drive 5% of purchasing cost out of the system, implement process/systems improvement projects, and help build team capacity across multiple countries of operation.
You will report to the Global Procurement Manager, directly oversee procurement operations in at least 2 countries of operation and help deliver a world-class purchasing department at the feet of our 800,000+ farmers across East and Southern Africa.
Responsibilities
Manage Tanzania and Zambia Procurement teams. Promote execution excellence through outstanding processes and capacity building.
- Deliver
goods on time, at the right specifications and at prices below market
rates
- Set
clear expectations for all staff and hold them accountable
- Tap
into local talent pools to hire top performers with strong potential for
growth
Save costs. Your goal is to save over $500K every year across the value chain.
- Create
a culture of cost-saving across the Procurement team and its important
partners.
- Use
forecasting to increase timeliness and efficiency, reduce procurement
cycle times, and reduce unit costs through better economies of scale.
- Innovate
cost-saving initiatives.
Tighten controls environment. Improve efficiency by implementing loss prevention tactics and smooth processes.
- Oversee
controls and fraud prevention activities.
- Strengthen
quality assurance and inventory management processes.
- Maintain
accurate data to inform business decisions.
Manage Performance
- Develop
teams of procurement professionals who feel supported.
- Identify
operational challenges and define strategies to reach performance targets.
- Maintain
performance tracking tools
- Manage
key stakeholders across countries and share procurement performance data
candidly.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of experience in a demanding professional environment, preferably in positions where frequent cross-department communication was required. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:
- 5+
years’ experience including 2 years of people or project management
experience (experience managing remote teams is a plus)
- At a
minimum, a Bachelor’s degree is required for this position
- Humility.
We are looking for passionate professionals who combine leadership
with good humor, patience and a humble approach to service.
- Passion
for capacity building and investing in others
- Experience
in procurement, supply chain, engineering, or consulting preferred, but
not required
- Language:
English required
How to apply
Position: Program Rotation Manager
Location: You will rotate based on organization priorities
Job description
As One Acre Fund grows to serve more than one million farmers, flexibly responding to new challenges and gaps that would otherwise slow growth will be crucial. The Program Rotation Manager is a way for outstanding management professionals to contribute to the highest-priority challenges facing our organization. For you, this role offers rapid professional growth by providing exposure to the full scope of One Acre Fund’s operations, preparing you for a permanent executive leadership role in the organization.
Selected Program Rotation Managers would rotate through a series of high priority leadership postings, followed by a permanent posting or further rotations depending on the candidate’s interests:
- First
12-24 months: Rotate between several ~6-month long management posts
- Afterwards:
Permanently fill a high priority role of interest for the candidate
The role has a dual reporting structure:
- During
your rotations you will report directly to a project lead
- You’ll
also have a constant dotted-line management relationship to the Director
of Strategy & Research for support and continuity of professional
development
Examples of possible rotations include:
- New
Department Standup: Rotation Managers could lead
programmatic changes for One Acre Fund, like standing up a new Global
Field Operations team or organizing a global approach to a new source of
impact like agroforestry.
- Program
Expansion: Potential projects include leading new country
/ region expansion, managing the pilot of a new business model or product
offering, like One Acre Fund branded agro-dealers
- Focused
Department Leadership: Support an essential department with
enhanced strategic leadership during an important period of change, e.g.
during a department restructure, expansion or culture reset
The Program Rotation team works with One Acre Fund’s leadership to determine specific rotation projects and the eventual permanent role. This process aims to balance organizational need and your professional goals. You will experience a full spectrum of leadership challenges in a growing social enterprise, while receiving intensive professional development from our senior leaders.
A Program Rotation Manager will receive:
- An
assigned mentor from One Acre Fund’s senior leadership who remains
consistent between rotations to provide long-term anchoring and career
growth in the organization
- Diverse
projects across different geographies and departments for a comprehensive
work experience
- Challenging
work assignments that address both important One Acre Fund priorities and
your personal development goals
We have a culture of personal ownership, constant learning, and investment in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You will help shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of relevant work experience and a commitment to our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- Minimum
of a Bachelor’s degree with demonstrated previous work experience at a
management level in challenging environments
- History
of quickly producing impactful results through your team(s) at scale – low
lag time from project start to delivering impact
- Desire
to work in different geographic locations, in a field setting. For at
least 12-18 months, multiple relocations around sub-Saharan Africa are
expected and most rotations are field based
- Experience
managing diverse teams, especially sales, operational, and field teams.
Experience coordinating between multiple departments is a plus
- Excellent
data analysis skills, able to work with data to develop informed,
evidence-based strategies
- Interested
and experienced in building collaborative teams, including colleagues from
diverse backgrounds
- Language:
English required, French a plus in Rwanda and Burundi. Swahili-speakers
are particularly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Job location: Kigali, Rwanda
Job description
One Acre Fund’s Impact Ventures Department aims to build ultra-scalable new channels and business models that can grow to serve more than half a million farmers in just a few years. We have a diverse portfolio of investments, from large government partnerships to short-term behaviour change campaigns, to rural retail shops, to tree seedling nurseries. What they share is a commitment to impact millions of farm families while maintaining operations that are cost-neutral or highly financially efficient, in order to reach as many people as possible.
We are seeking an exceptional individual with a proven track record to help scale-up early-stage ventures and work in partnership with country + global teams to dream up new opportunities across One Acre Fund operations.
Responsibilities
- Develop
strategies and tactics to rapidly scale investments in your portfolio to
reach hundreds of thousands of clients.
- For
each project in your portfolio, you will be managing 1-2 on the ground
leaders who oversee the day to day operations. Each of these leaders will
likely lead a rapidly growing team. For early-stage investments, teams
will likely include 10-30 people. Within a few years, many programs could
have 100+ staff.
- Building
5-year strategies that improve our ability to hit aggressive scale
targets, deliver stronger impact per farmer, and maintains program cost
controls
- Working
with program leads to maintain strong field execution through building
systems/tools to track and assess key field performance indicators and
flexibly collaborating with various departments to tackle unexpected
operational challenges
- Supporting
recruiting of senior program leaders
- Dream big
and operationalize new ideas, whether enhancing existing pilots or
contributing to country/organizational strategy in identifying new
opportunities to pursue.
- Collaborating
with country leadership teams to build a strong business case including
strategic rationale, financial projections, and connecting the case to
farmer needs identified in the field.
- Co-developing
the trial design with country teams including what to trial, how to
trial, and at what scale.
- Hiring
and managing a pilot team directly to effectively trial new ideas or
acting as a strategic advisor to country teams if they take on ownership
of trialing
- Leading
org-wide communications that share pilot learnings
- Building
and maintaining a global pipeline of Impact Ventures opportunities
- Develop
relationships and coordinate with internal and external partners who
are relevant to our work. Partners could include One Acre Fund Country
Directors, executives at social enterprises, key officials in government
ministries, etc.
The role is multi-faceted and suited to those who enjoy working under pressure with high levels of responsibility and independence.
Qualifications
Specific qualifications include, but are not limited to:
- 5 to
7+ years of professional work experience with experience in leadership of
teams and project management; entrepreneurial experience preferred (e.g.
starting a new program or business unit, launching new initiatives across
a large field team, etc.)
- Top-performing
academic background
- Functional
flexibility – an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to hit the ground
running and start adding value quickly. Proven ability of creative
problem-solving, successful implementation and execution of strategy based
on field data and programmatic evidence.
- Fact-based
analytical decision-maker – an ability to gather and synthesize different
types of qualitative (e.g. farmer interviews) and quantitative (e.g.
financial/impact modelling) information to guide major strategic and
operational decisions
- Willingness
to travel 35% of the time to rural areas – One Acre Fund operations are
predominantly based in rural areas, close to our customers.
- Fluency
in English required, knowledge of other languages spoken in One Acre Fund
countries strongly preferred
- Friendly
personality, professional and proactive work attitude
- Humility;
a willingness to get your shoes muddy and work productively with people
from all walks of life; ability to tackle any task, large or small, with
professionalism and enthusiasm
How to Apply
Position: Analyst, Office of the CEO
Location: Kigali, Rwanda
Job description
We are looking for someone to reflect the voice of and to execute on behalf of the Executive Director. As One Acre Fund grows, our Executive Director is focused on an increasingly diverse set of priorities, from communicating with external partners to marshaling resources for new internal projects. You would work very closely with him on those priorities to help move forward One Acre Fund’s overall strategy.
Responsibilities
- Executive-level,
strategic communications: We believe well-crafted communication of
our strategy is essential to One Acre Fund’s success. You will reflect the
voice of our Executive Director in communications with the most important
influencers in the sector and internal audiences. Examples include:
- Work
with our Executive Director to write the concept note for a new strategic
initiative to share with important donors.
- Draft
an annual strategy letter to set vision and guidance for internal staff.
- One-off,
fast analyses and tasks: These are analyses and tasks of one week
or shorter duration, typically exploring a new strategic direction. For
example:
- Write
a memo summarizing the market opportunities for sorghum and millet in
East Africa.
- Recommend
a methodology to use Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) to make fair impact
comparisons across countries of differing wealth.
- One
Acre Fund-wide initiatives: As we become more complex, there are an
increasing number of projects that do not fall cleanly into an existing
department. You will move forward essential projects across multiple
departments. For example:
- Build
an organization-wide initiative to increase the number of job candidates
referred by our staff – to satisfy the hiring needs of a fast-growing
organization.
Currently, we are planning for the Office of the CEO to include 1-2 analysts, 1-2 managers, and a director. We are excited about the possibility for this expansion to support professional development opportunities, team support, and an ability to specialize.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 2 or more years of work experience. This is a career-track role, with a two-year minimum. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- Exceptional
written communicator. You can engage a range of audiences, including
internal staff, external partners, and organizational leadership.
- Research
ability. You have experience conducting powerful secondary research.
- Strong
work experiences, such as consulting (or similar skill set).
- Professional/technical
skills, including high proficiency with Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.
- Leadership
experiences.
- Humility.
We are looking for leaders who bring good humor, patience, and a humble
approach to service.
- Language:
English required.
How to apply
Position: Enrollment Project Specialist
Location: Kakamega,Kenya
Job Description
We are currently seeking to hire an Enrollment Project Specialist. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting our enrollment strategy execution and spearheading key enrollment projects in support of our Program Design and Field Operations team overall goal of serving more farm families every year. We have highly ambitious goals to ensure a sustainable program growth yearly.
The Enrollment Project Specialist will work closely with relevant members of the Field Operations team, as well as other departments such as Print, Logistics, Program Innovations, Product Innovations and Business Operations. He/She will ensure on-time, accurate communication to HQ stakeholders and ensure that the field team understands strategy and execution in specified work streams.
Responsibilities
Lead & Communicate on Key Enrollment Projects (60%)
- Lead
and coordinate process of production of client-facing marketing and
training materials, in particular, product kits, product catalogs,
marketing sheets, product cards, etc.
- Liaising
with other departments to develop and QC client contracts.
- Plays
a key role in running Enrollment Working group, leading certain discrete
meetings and ensuring that the calendar remains on task.
- Assisting
with discreet strategic/analytical projects such as running staff surveys,
writing enrollment reports, and developing enrollment Key
Performance indicators.
- Collaborate
with other departments, including Business Operations, Communications, and
Product Innovations to ensure enrollment activities and processes run
smoothly.
- Lead
on stakeholder communication about Field Focus and offer strategies on
enrollment performance.
- Lead
in planning for enrollment events such as annual enrollment inspiration
day.
Field Visit Role (30%)
- Be a
thought partner on feasibility of enrollment strategies in the field.
- Create
enrollment field work tools on need basis that aid in implementation of
annual strategy.
- Spear
head enrollment research on assigned projects.
Data analysis and report writing (10%)
- Support
on creating enrollment dashboards and data interpretation for report
writing.
- Support
in writing memos or support documents to key stakeholders.
You will undertake any other additional duties assigned by your Manager.
Qualifications
We are seeking exceptional professionals with 1 year + of work experience. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:
- Strong
work experience in a busy working environment.
- Undergraduate
degree holders.
- An
analytical and flexible mindset: ability to look at a situation and
determine what data is needed to make a strong decision. Preference for
strong data analysis skills, and experience working with huge data sets
and formulae.
- Fluency
with Microsoft Excel/Word/powerpoint and Google Sheets/Google Docs.
- Ability
to work independently, lead meetings and move work forward quickly.
- Strong
oral and written English communication and presentation skills.
- Ability
to coordinate with different teams with a high level of professionalism.
- Attention
to detail, strong work planning skills with the ability to juggle many
projects simultaneously without missing any critical tasks.
- Able
to work in rural cased areas in Kenya.
How to apply
Position: Expansion Lead
Location: Kakamega
Job description
One Acre Fund Kenya is our largest and fastest-growing country of operation. Our vision for 2030 is to transform every farming community in Kenya through sustained food security and pathways to prosperity. The Expansion Lead creates the strategy and planning to grow our operations to new areas, and reach hundreds of thousands more farmers each year. The Expansion Lead will join our Program Design team, and report to our Director of Program Design or their deputy.
Responsibilities
- Build
5-year strategy for expansion to new areas
- Drive
from strategy to a concrete yearly plan for expansion activities
- Coordinate
expansion decision-making and implementation across departments
- Lead
major projects to increase our program performance in new expansion areas
- Conduct
surveys and analysis to identify expansion opportunities
- Manage
communication of key decisions and priorities across all teams, from
senior leadership to field staff
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 3+ years of relevant work experience, and a passion for serving smallholder farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- Project
management: Design, plan and implement complex projects to success
- Growth
mindset: Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement
- Results-oriented:
You set goals and take ownership of driving towards them
- Cross-cultural
fluency: You will collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds
- Strong
educational background; minimum Bachelor’s Degree
- A
willingness to commit to living in a rural area for at least two years
- English
required; Kiswahili strongly preferred
How to Apply
Position: Senior Manager – Strategy
Location: Kakamega
Job description
One Acre Fund Kenya is our largest and fastest-growing country of operation, and is one of the largest social enterprises in sub-saharan Africa. By 2030, we aim to transform every farming community in Kenya, and serve more than 1.5 million Kenyan farm families.
The Program Design team leads the strategy and planning for Kenya’s field program. The team is consists of four workstreams: 1) Enrollment and Marketing, 2) Repayment, 3) Impact and 4) Expansion. Program Design builds solutions to achieve our most critical program goals – deepening the impact we deliver to each farmer, reaching more farmers across Kenya, improving customer experience, and increasing our financial sustainability.
As the Senior Manager – Strategy, you would work with the Program Design Director to manage the team and guide program strategy. You will report directly to the Program Design Director as their deputy.
Responsibilities
- Directly
manage 2-3 senior level staff, investing in their professional growth.
- Lead
complex projects and strategic improvements required for the program to
achieve its long-term goals.
- Compile
and support management of a 16+ million USD budget.
- Run
annual goal setting and planning processes for Program Design department.
- Foster
a healthy team culture of professional growth, fun and continuous
improvement.
- Support
recruitment and talent development for the team.
Career Growth and Development
We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You can shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 8+ years of relevant work experience, and a passion for serving smallholder farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- 5+
years of managing a successful team
- Strategy:
You can break down a complex problem, and identify bold solutions to
address it
- Project
management: Design, plan and implement complex projects to success
- Growth
mindset: Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement
- Results-oriented:
You set goals and take ownership of driving towards them
- Cross-cultural
fluency: You will collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds
- Mentorship:
You support others to achieve their professional goals
- Strong
educational background; minimum Bachelor’s Degree
- A
willingness to commit to living in a rural area for at least two years
- English
required; Kiswahili strongly preferred
How to Apply
Position: Rwanda Strategy and Operations Analyst
Location: Rubengera, Rwanda
Job description
We are looking for a motivated person, who is dedicated to social impact, to join our Rwanda strategy team. You will work on short-term projects across multiple functions to solve complex operational, strategic and financial problems.
This is a full-time career-track role within One Acre Fund Rwanda’s Strategy team. With so many varied projects, no day is ever the same, and the role includes exposure to high-level strategy, working in different departments, and getting into the field.
You will take on full ownership of projects, from planning, through to execution and follow-up, often working directly with varied project partners, including occasionally the Country Director. You will manage anywhere from 2-5 projects at any given time, and are expected to tackle any type of project – from quantitative modelling to primary research – with a focus of analyzing and solving the problem at hand. You may be asked to take on direct management responsibilities within our growing team of analysts.
Responsibilities
Your project portfolio will vary depending on program priorities. Examples of current/past team projects include:
- Undertake
market research to understand and identify how we can reduce our high
inputs delivery costs, through research, modelling of truck costs and
industry margins.
- Build
a ‘social return on investment’ model for field trials to ensure the trial
maximises impact at the lowest cost, and could be scaled country-wide.
- Identify
opportunities to enhance our solar strategy, through rigorous product
selection, improved marketing, customer service and new channels.
- Work
with our field operations team to create tools to measure performance, and
ensure incentives for field staff are optimal to increase results.
- Longer-term,
there will be opportunities to lead increasingly large projects or
join/lead a department you are supporting.
Qualifications
We are looking for extraordinary professionals who will help take our organisation to the next levels of impact. This is a posting for a career–track role. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- Work
experiences: We are targeting strategy, management
consulting, and finance professionals, or people with similar experience
quickly getting up to speed on a project, working across departments, and
solving problems. We also look for leadership experiences, at or outside
of work, particularly in roles that demonstrate strong relationship
management.
- Technical
skills: Advanced Excel (can perform complex
functions). Experience with other professional programs (e.g. R, STATA) is
a plus.
- Humility: in
everything One Acre Fund does, we put farmers first. We do this by
approaching our work and individual professional growth with humility,
efficiency, and compassion.
- A
willingness to commit to living in East Africa for at least two
years. Experience working in a developing market is a
bonus, but is not required.
- Language: English;
French/Kinyarwanda a bonus
How to apply
Location: Kakamega, Kenya; Rubengera, Rwanda; Muramvya, Burundi; Zomba, Malawi; Kabwe, Zambia; Iringa, Tanzania; Minna, Nigeria; Bahir Dar, Ethiopia
Job description
One Acre Fund is growing quickly, and we plan to at least triple our farmer impact in the next five years. This offers Program Associates a powerful career opportunity: learn from a successful field operation, contribute to aggressive growth, and make improvements to our program.
Responsibilities
Operations
Our country operation teams face the classic management challenge: how to keep a large country operation growing at 30-60% per year while also making improvements to our operating model. Program Associates learn from our organization’s deep knowledge on scaling rural field programs; then, they are challenged to find new ways to stretch, grow faster, and increase our quality of service.
- Field
operations staff focus on farmer-facing services. Staff help to develop
and manage performance of 500-3,000 field staff. Some roles are more
general; others specialize in important moments like new site expansion,
enrollment, and repayment.
- Support
operations staff create the infrastructure for growth. These teams might
operate and improve our deliveries to thousands of drop sites; enable
mobile money integration in a country; or improve the flow of tens of
millions of SMS and phone calls with farmers.
Innovations:
Our Innovation teams discover new ideas for our programs and conduct dozens of trials to test these ideas.
- Product
Innovations staff improve our core agricultural products or run new
experiments in energy and health products. For example, our Product
Innovations team is investigating delivery of live chickens and preparing
the product for full-scale roll out.
- Program
Design staff improve our core operating model. They test program model
changes and analyze the resulting impact on customer satisfaction. Changes
can include small shifts such as changing our loan structure, to more
radical shifts like opening physical shops.
Daily, all roles involve a mix of activities:
- Understanding
and solving problems: observing field operations, meeting with leaders of
our field staff , running surveys, conducting desk research, analyzing
performance indicators, etc. Then creating simple and lasting solutions to
complex problems.
- Planning
and executing large projects: identifying clear goals, creating project
calendars, designing workflows, creating field tools and talking points,
designing incentive systems, building buy-in across hundreds of staff,
following up and monitoring project execution in the field, etc.
- Building
teams: hiring staff using One Acre Fund’s unique “experiential hiring”
system, mentoring deputies, and steadily handing off responsibility to
your team as you build it.
- Communicating
with other teams: working together with One Acre Fund’s other teams on the
ground to provide a smooth customer experience in the simplest way
possible.
One Acre Fund has deep operational experience running rural field programs at scale. Program Associates benefit from the large size and experience of One Acre Fund, building skills through immersion in our operating environment. At the same time, Program Associates also serve on a small team-within-a-team, with autonomy to deliver results and improve operations.
Qualifications
We are looking for exceptional professionals with 2 to 5+ years of work experience, and a demonstrated long-term passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:
- Leadership
experience at work, or outside of work.
- A
willingness to commit to living in rural areas of East Africa for at least
two years.
- Language:
English required in all locations. French required for Burundi placement.
Other notable and useful languages are Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi,
Chichewa, Amharic.
How to apply
Job description
At One Acre Fund, we call impact our “north star.” Our goal is to increase the impact for the hundreds of thousands of farmers we serve across Rwanda by encouraging them to purchase impactful products and to use good agricultural practices. We want to see a visible impact in the homes of all Rwandan farmers by 2030. The work of the Field Operations Impact Strategy Lead is to make that vision come to life.
To do this, the Agricultural Impact and Behavior Change Lead will report to the Program Design Lead to:
- Collaborate
with the Innovations Department to develop agricultural training, test
them in the field, and ensure that they are easy to implement,
understandable by the end-user, and change farmer behavior
- Review
historical drivers of impact and design cost-effective interventions that
have the potential to increase $ impact per farmer
- Conduct
qualitative research to better understand farmer behavior, and translate
insights into strategies to increase the likelihood farmers adopt good
agricultural practices (GAP)
- Coordinate
with the Design Team to create materials used by clients and the field
team, including planting, pest, & disease guides
- Oversee
the implementation of impact activities in the field by following up on
progress, course-correcting when needed, and creating recommendations for
future seasons
Responsibilities
Agricultural Training and Farmer Outreach/Engagement
You will create the annual training and GAP outreach calendar by identifying essential agricultural practices to target throughout the year. You will design trainings that are user-friendly and farmer-focused and conduct trainings for trainers with the field team. After trainings, you will evaluate farmer and trainer performance to understand how they retain information and whether trainings lead to behavior change.
Impact Strategy Design
You will create impact through other channels such as field team follow-up activities that target SMS campaigns in collaboration with the local government on essential messaging. To do this, you will review the drivers of GAPs, consult team members from multiple departments, and develop trials to test behavior change strategies in the field. In this process, you will oversee trial design, follow-up, and evaluations to measure success and make strategic recommendations for future activities.
Materials Execution
You will oversee the procurement and distribution of impact materials to and from the field. This will involve designing timelines for procuring and delivering materials to the field such as field management training materials, planting guides, planting tools, crop management training materials used by the field team and clients. You will track the movement of these materials and take regular inventory of them at One Acre Fund offices across Rwanda.
Impact Strategy Communication
As a spokesperson for impact on the Field Operations Team, you will brainstorm and collect feedback on impact strategies with members of the team and will inform other One Acre Fund departments on the impact strategies going out into the field. To do this, you must communicate complex ideas through PowerPoint presentations, e-mails, pre-read documents, and team discussions in a clear way to all audiences.
Qualifications
We are looking for professionals with 2+ years of work experience, and a long–term passion for agricultural development and knowledge sharing. This posting is for a career-track role with a minimum initial commitment of two years. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:
- University
degree in the agricultural sciences or agricultural development
- Experience
designing and facilitating training
- Critical
thinker, with the ability to establish a clear theory of change
- Experience
in extension, with the ability to take complex ideas and translate them
into user-friendly concepts
- Skillful
in project design, including calendaring and the development of research
in a rural setting
- You
provide excellent customer service across all stakeholders by writing and
speaking in clear, easy-to-understand English as well (Kinyarwanda is a
plus)
- You
have experience and enjoy working with team members to achieve a common
goal
- Humility
and personal stability. We are looking for passionate professionals that
combine strong leadership skills with good humor, patience, and a humble
approach to service
- Language
– English, and Kinyarwanda
How to Apply
Position: Logistics Lead – Operations
Location: Kagwe, Zambia
Job description
One Acre Fund must grow in both scale and complexity – and we need additional staff members committed to results to continue our exponential growth trajectory. Working with our Logistics team presents the chance to build upon our existing operational foundations, extend our geographic reach, and explore new ways to improve the lives of our well-established network of hundreds of thousands of farm families.
The Zambia Logistics Lead oversees the delivery of millions of kilograms of life-changing goods each year directly to tens of thousands of farm families. You will report to the Systems Lead in Zambia and to the Deputy Director of the Global Logistics team.
Responsibilities
- Manage
input distributions throughout the growing season. This includes
scheduling, truck loading, staff coordination, stock level analysis, and
data flows.
- Manage
all inventory and warehouse assets in a safe and secure manner by
upholding essential security and fraud control policies.
- Manage
the logistics department budget, including inventory, staffing, warehouse,
and transport expenses.
- Coordinate
between multiple departments to support the major annual distribution
processes.
- Empower
and manage a growing team of warehouse and logistics professionals. Team
size ranges based on the time of year but the average size is about 5
full-time employees and up to 50 seasonal employees across 2-5 warehouses.
- Build
and oversee a network of 3rd party service providers including transportation,
warehousing, and input suppliers.
Qualifications
We are seeking exceptional professionals with 5+ years of work experience.
- Bachelor’s
degree required for this position.
- Related
masters degree is an asset. (e.g. Supply Chain Management, Systems
Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Economics, Business Administration,
etc.)
- Leadership
and management experience. Examples include startup experience or
successful entrepreneurial experience (e.g. starting a program in a
developing country, leading a conference, starting a business).
- Experience
in supply chain, logistics, or operational management. Development world
experience is an asset.
- Ability
to quickly analyze, synthesize, and communicate data. Excel skills
particularly an asset (can maintain complex spreadsheets with advanced
functions)
- Creativity
and knack for solving problems quickly on the spot.
- Comfortable
adapting to rapidly changing operational environment.
- Language:
Fluent English. Local languages are a plus.
How to Apply
Loading...
Post a Comment