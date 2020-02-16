Rural Retail Operations Lead





Scale our agro-dealer partnership program by 5x. Design programs and set up systems for scalable operations while improving performance at each shop

We are looking for professionals with a long-term commitment to our mission and Rwandan farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Qualifications

2+ years of work experience at similar organizations. A background in agriculture or social enterprise is preferred

Good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service

History of quickly producing impactful project results at scale

Comfort with data analysis, able to work with data and make informed, evidence-based judgments

Have a working knowledge of written and oral English (Kinyarwanda a plus)

Experience leading teams to coordinate and accomplish projects

Career Growth

We invest in career development. We have an established feedback culture and structured process for career advancement. Members of the Rising Leaders Program will grow professionally by taking on challenging projects and receiving feedback, coaching, and trainings.

Schedule

We will complete hiring for the 2020 Rising Leaders hiring by 30 March. See below for the accelerated hiring schedule

February 21 : Application Deadline

Repayment Operations Lead

Lead the team responsible for managing One Acre Fund Rwanda’s portfolio of micro-finance farmer loans. Create annual strategy, lead team, and implement through the field team

Strategy & Operations Analyst

Work on large projects to guide strategy changes and improvements across departments. Manage projects end-to-end: understand the problem, plan, analyze data and implement

Marketing and Radio Advertising Lead:

Create an above the line marketing strategy to reach hundreds of thousands of Rwanda farmers. Research farmer behaviors, transform your research into radio/campaigns, and build the Marketing Unit to reach more farmers

Position: Digital Marketing Senior Associate

Location: Nairobi, Kenya or Kigali, Rwanda

Job Description

The Digital Marketing Associate will lead our digital marketing strategy globally, and fill our marketing funnel with engaged audiences. You will directly lead our marketing efforts focused on potential job candidates, and advise teams on digital marketing to farmers and donors.

You’ll play a hands-on role in developing campaigns to build our employer brand and attract job candidates. You’ll work with our in-house media relations team and creative unit, which includes graphic designers, photographers, a videographer and writer.

You will report directly to the Global Director of Communications and help improve our employer brand as we continue to grow and serve more farm families.

Responsibilities

Lead a full-funnel marketing strategy. Design a comprehensive digital marketing strategy to attract and engage potential job candidates at all stages of our funnel.

Develop creative briefs. Working with the Creative Director, develop regular creative briefs including audience insights, messaging, channel mix and expected results.

Analyze data and apply insights. Use campaign data and results to improve strategy, advise the Recruitment team, and make recommendations to senior leaders.

Project manage campaigns. Manage project scopes, develop detailed work-plans, and coordinate contributors to ensure campaigns are on time and on budget.

Advise on best practices. Draw on marketing best practices to recommend new approaches to content, channels, audience segmentation, and brand measurement.

Manage staff. Manage one direct report who executes content publishing and digital advertising, and coordinates vendors (web developer and SEO).

Qualifications

You are a data-minded digital marketer who can do long-term brand planning and can also get hands-on with A/B testing and copywriting as needed. You will have experience working across the major digital marketing channels and linking your work directly to results for the business.

Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

5+ years experience in a digital marketing role, leading full-funnel strategies across paid, owned, and earned media

Experience reading marketing data and pulling insights that inform strategy, creative marketing briefs, and reports to executive leaders

Advanced experience with social media advertising, Google Adwords, and Google Analytics

Outstanding ability to manage complex projects with creative teams and external partners

Knowledge of the East African market is preferred, particularly Kenya

Management experience is preferred

Language: English fluency required; Swahili or French is a plus

Location: Can work full-time in Nairobi or Kigali

Position: Manager, Office of the CEO

Location: Kigali, Rwanda preferred; other locations East Africa possible for candidates with existing passport/work authorization in that location

Job description

We are looking for someone to help lead the Office of the CEO, comprised of 1-2 analysts and 1-2 managers. The Office of the CEO reflects the voice of and executes on behalf of the Executive Director. As One Acre Fund grows, our Executive Director is focused on an increasingly diverse set of priorities, from communicating with external partners to marshaling resources for new internal programs. Managers in this office will lead a varied portfolio of projects, linked by a common theme of improving our CEO’s efficacy.

Responsibilities

Lead major initiatives and fill in critical gaps in the organization: The Manager in the Office of the CEO will directly implement the priorities of the Executive Director. This could be through project work, such as improving retention by analyzing data to identify issues, propose solutions, and implement the solutions with a diverse team. It could also come in the form of operational secondments, such as managing an important department during a time of transition to ensure the CEO’s voice is reflected in departmental priorities.

Executive-level communications and research: We believe well-crafted communication of our strategy is essential to One Acre Fund’s success. The Office of the CEO will reflect the voice of our Executive Director in communications with the most important influencers in the sector and internal audiences through pitch decks, strategy sharing, employee engagement, and more. The communications may also require fast analyses and research, like conducting a market sizing of smallholder farmers in East Africa.

Team leadership: The Manager in the Office of the CEO will help ensure the professional development and high-quality project work of the Analysts in the Office of the CEO. This will include serving as the bridge between the Executive Director and the Analysts, scoping projects, checking in weekly with Analysts to guide their work, and conducting bi-annual professional development reviews.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of work experience. We are looking for extraordinary candidates to help take our organization to the next levels of impact and scale. This is a career-track role, with a two-year minimum. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Experience in strategic and consulting contexts, e.g. working with C-suite leaders, change management, or long-term planning.

Ability to roll up one’s sleeves and directly move projects forward, as opposed to solely making recommendations or presentations.

Experience managing team performance and developing leaders; experience in remote management a plus

Exceptional written communicator. We are looking for clear communicators who have an ability to engage a range of audiences, including internal staff, external partners, and organizational leadership.

Research ability. You have experience conducting powerful secondary research.

Humility. We are looking for passionate leaders with good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service.

Language: English.

Position: Tanzania Government Relations Specialist

Location: Iringa, Tanzania

Job description

The Government Relations Specialist will be responsible for coordinating our Local Government Relations Team across our established areas of operation in Tanzania which include Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe and Njombe regions. The Specialist will lead a team of staff across the regions of operation and be responsible for their professional development. They will also serve as a focal point for One Acre Fund departmental leadership for advice on government and regulatory questions in Tanzania. The Specialist will participate in stakeholder meetings and oversee the production of quarterly reports as well as manage strategies to resolve government-related risks in the field. Additionally, s/he will coordinate all regional and district approvals for our scouting and existing areas of operation. He/she will also play an active role in coordinating field events and act as a link between our field headquarters in Iringa and our Government Relations team member in Dar es Salaam.

Responsibilities

Management and professional development support to 4 local government relations staff across Iringa, Mbeya and Njombe regions.

Act as a key deputy and the main point of contact for all government relations inquiries from other departments and the Tanzania Country Leadership team based at our Iringa headquarters, responding to questions and requests in a timely and comprehensive manner with minimal supervision from the manager.

Communicate effectively with the other departments by proactively seeking their feedback on GR support to the field and developing strategies to align with them.

Manage highest-level local government relationships with government officials (councillors, DAICOs and Regional Commissioners) and the regional regulator, TAMISEMI.

Create and implement professional development initiatives for the Local Government Relations Team in Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe and Songwe areas of operation.

Create efficiencies within the Local Government Relations Team through delegation and strategic use of staff resources.

Oversee the tracking and resolution of risks and issues affecting field-facing operations.

Track compliance of One Acre Fund operations with government regulations, oversee the team’s support to the Innovations, Field Operations, Logistics and Corporate Operations departments on licensing processes in Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe and Songwe regions.

Oversee planning and execution on logistics for events that the Government Relations department holds in the field with local and national government officials as well as politicians

Oversee timely preparation and delivery of quarterly reports to all levels of local government in our established regions of operation.

Review country strategies and policies, and advise One Acre Fund departments on next steps.

Use people management and project planning tools to coordinate Local Government Relations staff and adequately respond to requests from department heads.

Act as a focal point for the global and national Government Relations Department.

Any other duties as assigned by the Government Relations Analyst or departmental leadership.

Qualifications

We are seeking an exceptional professional with 3-5 year(s) of work experience and ideally a demonstrated passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

Experience working with government stakeholders; past experience working for an NGO encouraged.

Able to analyze and interpret data to create strategies and solutions.

People and team management experience.

Strong educational background; Bachelor’s degree required. Master’s preferred.

Demonstrated leadership experience at work, or outside of work, enthusiasm for learning, and openness to feedback.

Ability to build teams and collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

Language: English and Swahili required.

Position: Zambia Recruitment Specialist

Location: Kagwe, Zambia

Job Description

One Acre Fund is a rapidly-growing organization with limitless potential for impact. We commit significant resources to our recruiting efforts in order to provide an unbiased, effective and respectful process that attracts the best and brightest talent to end hunger in our lifetime. Every year we receive tens of thousands of applications, and we are seeking an HR or talent acquisition professional with excellent organizational and people skills to help lead the team.

The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will join our Global Recruitment Team and support recruitment for our growing program in Zambia. This recruiter will be responsible for filling all vacant roles for the country program.

Responsibilities

Application screening: Oversee candidate screening and selection process from the review of applications through the interview process. One Acre Fund seeks to hire international development professionals of the very best caliber, and application screening is a vital step of the hiring process.

Candidate database management Using an Applicant Tracking System and other tools, track applicant process from application to hire.

Candidate Communication and Support: Our hiring process is rigorous and requires a number of steps, including multiple interviews and exercises. Throughout, the Recruitment Specialist will provide excellent customer service and support.

Hiring Manager Support: Assist Hiring Managers with creating interview materials, train them to use our Recruitment platforms and provide other support as requested.

Interviewing: Conduct interviews at One Acre Fund.

Outreach activities: The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will support One Acre Fund’s recruiting initiatives by ensuring that vacancies are up-to-date and continuously posted to relevant online job boards, as well as represent One Acre Fund at strategic recruiting events.

Recruitment Team support: Support teammates during their entire life cycle at the organization, with a particular focus on new staff onboarding.

Other duties: as requested by your manager to advance our mission.

Qualifications

We are seeking someone with an interest in people and recruiting, experience in a fast-paced work environment, and a deep interest in One Acre Fund’s mission. The ideal candidate possesses the following qualities:

Ability to critically think and problem solve

Superior organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail; the ability to perform tasks accurately and efficiently.

Quick learner; puts structured in place to learn and produce work quickly

Superior spoken and written English fluency, cross-cultural communication skills: The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will have daily contact with candidates from around the world and diverse Hiring Managers and should be able to engage with them in a friendly and professional way.

The ability to multi-task while effectively prioritizing: The routine tasks of the Zambia Recruitment Specialist will often have non-flexible deadlines.

Internal drive: The Zambia Recruitment Specialist will often work without much supervision and must be a self-starter who can proactively complete tasks without continuous oversight.

A humble approach to service: We are looking for passionate professionals who combine strong leadership skills with good humor, patience, and humility.

Typing speed of 40 words per minute or better

Familiarity or expertise in Greenhouse ATS a plus

Language: English required

Prior experience as a recruiter, talent acquisition specialist or similar is helpful but not required.

Position: Burundi Government Relations Lead

Location: Bujumbura, Burundi

Job description

The role of the External Relations team is to establish close collaboration between One Acre Fund and our partners, including the Government of Burundi, the private sector and international institutions, to jointly achieve our common goals in the agricultural sector. We also ensure that One Acre Fund is fully compliant with all rules and regulations required to operate within Burundi. The the team is composed of three sub-departments; a national and local relations department, a legal compliance department and a communication department. These departments work together to manage the organization’s reputation in Burundi among different target actors. Your role as an external relations associate will be to set the objectives, establish the strategy and ensure the execution of the activities of the department, in close collaboration with the Country Director and the head of the department at global level. You will be responsible for managing a team of more than five people, both in terms of their work and their professional development.

Responsibilities

The external relations lead will have the following roles and responsibilities:

Setting team strategies and objectives; ensuring team alignment for strong execution of agreed strategies

Budget: develop and ensure effective oversight of team budget a

Leadership and management of the external relations team: responsible for building a high performing and motivated team, able to deliver on agreed strategies and objectives

Lead the execution of complex streams of work, including establishing and maintaining relationships with key players in the agricultural sector such as the Ministry of Agriculture, local authorities, research institutes and other partners. We are looking for demonstrable skills in

Advocacy : the ability to craft strategic messages, identify key stakeholders and use effective channels to reach them and influence change



Negotiation : the ability to understand multiple interests, facilitate consensus to arrive at mutually agreeable solutions between different parties; use astute political judgement and relationship skills to effectively and diplomatically manage challenges

Establishment and supported execution of a communication strategy to make the organization’s objectives, values and results known to targets at national level.

Ensure effective communication, collaboration and coordination across different departments within the organization to foster understanding and alignment around agreed strategies for stronger execution. Foster increased inter-departmental collaboration and effective risk management.

Qualifications

We are looking for a professional with at least three years of experience and a clear interest in our mission. Candidates who meet the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

Strong personal commitment to the mission of the organization and shared values

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree / Bachelor’s degree in Communication, International Relations, political science or other related fields. The Master level degree would be a plus

Advocacy, communication and negotiation skills : We are looking for someone who can access key stakeholders and foster collaboration among different stakeholders in pursuit of our mission.

A record of success working with multiple external stakeholders to achieve positive change in the agriculture and development sectors in Africa. Stakeholders include government institutions, research institutes or other government agencies focused on agriculture and development in Africa.

Ability to function independently and to be enterprising: we are looking for a self-driven, highly organized, disciplined, solution-oriented and creative person, able to work with minimal supervision.

Speak and write fluently in French. Professional proficiency in English. Candidates who speak Kirundi are particularly encouraged to apply.

Burundian nationality is preferred, but the position is open to candidates of other nationalities.

Ability to set goals and achieve them

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively

Ability to solve problems independently

Ability to work with and develop others

To be honest and humble

Being organized and attentive to details

Passion to serve Burundian farmers

Position: Global Procurement Associate

Location: Iringa or Mbeya, Tanzania with regular travel to Kabwe, Zambia

Job description

The Global Procurement teams manage over $8M in spending each year across over 12,000 transactions and handle all operational goods and service purchasing on behalf of over 800,000 smallholder farmers.

We are looking for someone to help improve process efficiency, drive 5% of purchasing cost out of the system, implement process/systems improvement projects, and help build team capacity across multiple countries of operation.

You will report to the Global Procurement Manager, directly oversee procurement operations in at least 2 countries of operation and help deliver a world-class purchasing department at the feet of our 800,000+ farmers across East and Southern Africa.

Responsibilities

Manage Tanzania and Zambia Procurement teams. Promote execution excellence through outstanding processes and capacity building.

Deliver goods on time, at the right specifications and at prices below market rates

Set clear expectations for all staff and hold them accountable

Tap into local talent pools to hire top performers with strong potential for growth

Save costs. Your goal is to save over $500K every year across the value chain.

Create a culture of cost-saving across the Procurement team and its important partners.

Use forecasting to increase timeliness and efficiency, reduce procurement cycle times, and reduce unit costs through better economies of scale.

Innovate cost-saving initiatives.

Tighten controls environment. Improve efficiency by implementing loss prevention tactics and smooth processes.

Oversee controls and fraud prevention activities.

Strengthen quality assurance and inventory management processes.

Maintain accurate data to inform business decisions.

Manage Performance

Develop teams of procurement professionals who feel supported.

Identify operational challenges and define strategies to reach performance targets.

Maintain performance tracking tools

Manage key stakeholders across countries and share procurement performance data candidly.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of experience in a demanding professional environment, preferably in positions where frequent cross-department communication was required. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

5+ years’ experience including 2 years of people or project management experience (experience managing remote teams is a plus)

At a minimum, a Bachelor’s degree is required for this position

Humility. We are looking for passionate professionals who combine leadership with good humor, patience and a humble approach to service.

Passion for capacity building and investing in others

Experience in procurement, supply chain, engineering, or consulting preferred, but not required

Language: English required

Position: Program Rotation Manager

Location: You will rotate based on organization priorities

Job description

As One Acre Fund grows to serve more than one million farmers, flexibly responding to new challenges and gaps that would otherwise slow growth will be crucial. The Program Rotation Manager is a way for outstanding management professionals to contribute to the highest-priority challenges facing our organization. For you, this role offers rapid professional growth by providing exposure to the full scope of One Acre Fund’s operations, preparing you for a permanent executive leadership role in the organization.

Selected Program Rotation Managers would rotate through a series of high priority leadership postings, followed by a permanent posting or further rotations depending on the candidate’s interests:

First 12-24 months: Rotate between several ~6-month long management posts

Afterwards: Permanently fill a high priority role of interest for the candidate

The role has a dual reporting structure:

During your rotations you will report directly to a project lead

You’ll also have a constant dotted-line management relationship to the Director of Strategy & Research for support and continuity of professional development

Examples of possible rotations include:

New Department Standup: Rotation Managers could lead programmatic changes for One Acre Fund, like standing up a new Global Field Operations team or organizing a global approach to a new source of impact like agroforestry.

Program Expansion: Potential projects include leading new country / region expansion, managing the pilot of a new business model or product offering, like One Acre Fund branded agro-dealers

Focused Department Leadership: Support an essential department with enhanced strategic leadership during an important period of change, e.g. during a department restructure, expansion or culture reset

The Program Rotation team works with One Acre Fund’s leadership to determine specific rotation projects and the eventual permanent role. This process aims to balance organizational need and your professional goals. You will experience a full spectrum of leadership challenges in a growing social enterprise, while receiving intensive professional development from our senior leaders.

A Program Rotation Manager will receive:

An assigned mentor from One Acre Fund’s senior leadership who remains consistent between rotations to provide long-term anchoring and career growth in the organization

Diverse projects across different geographies and departments for a comprehensive work experience

Challenging work assignments that address both important One Acre Fund priorities and your personal development goals

We have a culture of personal ownership, constant learning, and investment in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You will help shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 5+ years of relevant work experience and a commitment to our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree with demonstrated previous work experience at a management level in challenging environments

History of quickly producing impactful results through your team(s) at scale – low lag time from project start to delivering impact

Desire to work in different geographic locations, in a field setting. For at least 12-18 months, multiple relocations around sub-Saharan Africa are expected and most rotations are field based

Experience managing diverse teams, especially sales, operational, and field teams. Experience coordinating between multiple departments is a plus

Excellent data analysis skills, able to work with data to develop informed, evidence-based strategies

Interested and experienced in building collaborative teams, including colleagues from diverse backgrounds

Language: English required, French a plus in Rwanda and Burundi. Swahili-speakers are particularly encouraged to apply.

Position: Global Impact Ventures Deputy Director

Job location: Kigali, Rwanda

Job description

One Acre Fund’s Impact Ventures Department aims to build ultra-scalable new channels and business models that can grow to serve more than half a million farmers in just a few years. We have a diverse portfolio of investments, from large government partnerships to short-term behaviour change campaigns, to rural retail shops, to tree seedling nurseries. What they share is a commitment to impact millions of farm families while maintaining operations that are cost-neutral or highly financially efficient, in order to reach as many people as possible.

We are seeking an exceptional individual with a proven track record to help scale-up early-stage ventures and work in partnership with country + global teams to dream up new opportunities across One Acre Fund operations.

Responsibilities

Develop strategies and tactics to rapidly scale investments in your portfolio to reach hundreds of thousands of clients .

For each project in your portfolio, you will be managing 1-2 on the ground leaders who oversee the day to day operations. Each of these leaders will likely lead a rapidly growing team. For early-stage investments, teams will likely include 10-30 people. Within a few years, many programs could have 100+ staff.



Building 5-year strategies that improve our ability to hit aggressive scale targets, deliver stronger impact per farmer, and maintains program cost controls



Working with program leads to maintain strong field execution through building systems/tools to track and assess key field performance indicators and flexibly collaborating with various departments to tackle unexpected operational challenges



Supporting recruiting of senior program leaders

Dream big and operationalize new ideas , whether enhancing existing pilots or contributing to country/organizational strategy in identifying new opportunities to pursue.

Collaborating with country leadership teams to build a strong business case including strategic rationale, financial projections, and connecting the case to farmer needs identified in the field.



Co-developing the trial design with country teams including what to trial, how to trial, and at what scale.



Hiring and managing a pilot team directly to effectively trial new ideas or acting as a strategic advisor to country teams if they take on ownership of trialing



Leading org-wide communications that share pilot learnings



Building and maintaining a global pipeline of Impact Ventures opportunities

Develop relationships and coordinate with internal and external partners who are relevant to our work. Partners could include One Acre Fund Country Directors, executives at social enterprises, key officials in government ministries, etc.

The role is multi-faceted and suited to those who enjoy working under pressure with high levels of responsibility and independence.

Qualifications

Specific qualifications include, but are not limited to:

5 to 7+ years of professional work experience with experience in leadership of teams and project management; entrepreneurial experience preferred (e.g. starting a new program or business unit, launching new initiatives across a large field team, etc.)

Top-performing academic background

Functional flexibility – an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to hit the ground running and start adding value quickly. Proven ability of creative problem-solving, successful implementation and execution of strategy based on field data and programmatic evidence.

Fact-based analytical decision-maker – an ability to gather and synthesize different types of qualitative (e.g. farmer interviews) and quantitative (e.g. financial/impact modelling) information to guide major strategic and operational decisions

Willingness to travel 35% of the time to rural areas – One Acre Fund operations are predominantly based in rural areas, close to our customers.

Fluency in English required, knowledge of other languages spoken in One Acre Fund countries strongly preferred

Friendly personality, professional and proactive work attitude

Humility; a willingness to get your shoes muddy and work productively with people from all walks of life; ability to tackle any task, large or small, with professionalism and enthusiasm

Position: Analyst, Office of the CEO

Location: Kigali, Rwanda

Job description

We are looking for someone to reflect the voice of and to execute on behalf of the Executive Director. As One Acre Fund grows, our Executive Director is focused on an increasingly diverse set of priorities, from communicating with external partners to marshaling resources for new internal projects. You would work very closely with him on those priorities to help move forward One Acre Fund’s overall strategy.

Responsibilities

Executive-level, strategic communications: We believe well-crafted communication of our strategy is essential to One Acre Fund’s success. You will reflect the voice of our Executive Director in communications with the most important influencers in the sector and internal audiences. Examples include:

Work with our Executive Director to write the concept note for a new strategic initiative to share with important donors.



Draft an annual strategy letter to set vision and guidance for internal staff.

One-off, fast analyses and tasks: These are analyses and tasks of one week or shorter duration, typically exploring a new strategic direction. For example:

Write a memo summarizing the market opportunities for sorghum and millet in East Africa.



Recommend a methodology to use Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) to make fair impact comparisons across countries of differing wealth.

One Acre Fund-wide initiatives : As we become more complex, there are an increasing number of projects that do not fall cleanly into an existing department. You will move forward essential projects across multiple departments. For example:

Build an organization-wide initiative to increase the number of job candidates referred by our staff – to satisfy the hiring needs of a fast-growing organization.

Currently, we are planning for the Office of the CEO to include 1-2 analysts, 1-2 managers, and a director. We are excited about the possibility for this expansion to support professional development opportunities, team support, and an ability to specialize.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 2 or more years of work experience. This is a career-track role, with a two-year minimum. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Exceptional written communicator. You can engage a range of audiences, including internal staff, external partners, and organizational leadership.

Research ability. You have experience conducting powerful secondary research.

Strong work experiences, such as consulting (or similar skill set).

Professional/technical skills, including high proficiency with Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Leadership experiences.

Humility. We are looking for leaders who bring good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service.

Language: English required.

Position: Enrollment Project Specialist

Location: Kakamega,Kenya

Job Description

We are currently seeking to hire an Enrollment Project Specialist. The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting our enrollment strategy execution and spearheading key enrollment projects in support of our Program Design and Field Operations team overall goal of serving more farm families every year. We have highly ambitious goals to ensure a sustainable program growth yearly.

The Enrollment Project Specialist will work closely with relevant members of the Field Operations team, as well as other departments such as Print, Logistics, Program Innovations, Product Innovations and Business Operations. He/She will ensure on-time, accurate communication to HQ stakeholders and ensure that the field team understands strategy and execution in specified work streams.

Responsibilities

Lead & Communicate on Key Enrollment Projects (60%)

Lead and coordinate process of production of client-facing marketing and training materials, in particular, product kits, product catalogs, marketing sheets, product cards, etc.

Liaising with other departments to develop and QC client contracts.

Plays a key role in running Enrollment Working group, leading certain discrete meetings and ensuring that the calendar remains on task.

Assisting with discreet strategic/analytical projects such as running staff surveys, writing enrollment reports, and developing enrollment Key Performance indicators.

Collaborate with other departments, including Business Operations, Communications, and Product Innovations to ensure enrollment activities and processes run smoothly.

Lead on stakeholder communication about Field Focus and offer strategies on enrollment performance.

Lead in planning for enrollment events such as annual enrollment inspiration day.

Field Visit Role (30%)

Be a thought partner on feasibility of enrollment strategies in the field.

Create enrollment field work tools on need basis that aid in implementation of annual strategy.

Spear head enrollment research on assigned projects.

Data analysis and report writing (10%)

Support on creating enrollment dashboards and data interpretation for report writing.

Support in writing memos or support documents to key stakeholders.

You will undertake any other additional duties assigned by your Manager.

Qualifications

We are seeking exceptional professionals with 1 year + of work experience. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

Strong work experience in a busy working environment.

Undergraduate degree holders.

An analytical and flexible mindset: ability to look at a situation and determine what data is needed to make a strong decision. Preference for strong data analysis skills, and experience working with huge data sets and formulae.

Fluency with Microsoft Excel/Word/powerpoint and Google Sheets/Google Docs.

Ability to work independently, lead meetings and move work forward quickly.

Strong oral and written English communication and presentation skills.

Ability to coordinate with different teams with a high level of professionalism.

Attention to detail, strong work planning skills with the ability to juggle many projects simultaneously without missing any critical tasks.

Able to work in rural cased areas in Kenya.

Position: Expansion Lead

Location: Kakamega

Job description

One Acre Fund Kenya is our largest and fastest-growing country of operation. Our vision for 2030 is to transform every farming community in Kenya through sustained food security and pathways to prosperity. The Expansion Lead creates the strategy and planning to grow our operations to new areas, and reach hundreds of thousands more farmers each year. The Expansion Lead will join our Program Design team, and report to our Director of Program Design or their deputy.

Responsibilities

Build 5-year strategy for expansion to new areas

Drive from strategy to a concrete yearly plan for expansion activities

Coordinate expansion decision-making and implementation across departments

Lead major projects to increase our program performance in new expansion areas

Conduct surveys and analysis to identify expansion opportunities

Manage communication of key decisions and priorities across all teams, from senior leadership to field staff

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 3+ years of relevant work experience, and a passion for serving smallholder farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Project management: Design, plan and implement complex projects to success

Growth mindset: Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement

Results-oriented: You set goals and take ownership of driving towards them

Cross-cultural fluency: You will collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds

Strong educational background; minimum Bachelor’s Degree

A willingness to commit to living in a rural area for at least two years

English required; Kiswahili strongly preferred

Position: Senior Manager – Strategy

Location: Kakamega

Job description

One Acre Fund Kenya is our largest and fastest-growing country of operation, and is one of the largest social enterprises in sub-saharan Africa. By 2030, we aim to transform every farming community in Kenya, and serve more than 1.5 million Kenyan farm families.

The Program Design team leads the strategy and planning for Kenya’s field program. The team is consists of four workstreams: 1) Enrollment and Marketing, 2) Repayment, 3) Impact and 4) Expansion. Program Design builds solutions to achieve our most critical program goals – deepening the impact we deliver to each farmer, reaching more farmers across Kenya, improving customer experience, and increasing our financial sustainability.

As the Senior Manager – Strategy, you would work with the Program Design Director to manage the team and guide program strategy. You will report directly to the Program Design Director as their deputy.

Responsibilities

Directly manage 2-3 senior level staff, investing in their professional growth.

Lead complex projects and strategic improvements required for the program to achieve its long-term goals.

Compile and support management of a 16+ million USD budget.

Run annual goal setting and planning processes for Program Design department.

Foster a healthy team culture of professional growth, fun and continuous improvement.

Support recruitment and talent development for the team.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning and we invest in developing our people. You’ll have weekly check-ins with your manager, access to mentorship and training programs, and regular feedback on your performance. We hold career reviews every six months, and set aside time to discuss your aspirations and career goals. You can shape a growing organization and build a rewarding long-term career.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 8+ years of relevant work experience, and a passion for serving smallholder farmers. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

5+ years of managing a successful team

Strategy: You can break down a complex problem, and identify bold solutions to address it

Project management: Design, plan and implement complex projects to success

Growth mindset: Enthusiasm for learning, feedback and continuous improvement

Results-oriented: You set goals and take ownership of driving towards them

Cross-cultural fluency: You will collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds

Mentorship: You support others to achieve their professional goals

Strong educational background; minimum Bachelor’s Degree

A willingness to commit to living in a rural area for at least two years

English required; Kiswahili strongly preferred

Position: Rwanda Strategy and Operations Analyst

Location: Rubengera, Rwanda

Job description

We are looking for a motivated person, who is dedicated to social impact, to join our Rwanda strategy team. You will work on short-term projects across multiple functions to solve complex operational, strategic and financial problems.

This is a full-time career-track role within One Acre Fund Rwanda’s Strategy team. With so many varied projects, no day is ever the same, and the role includes exposure to high-level strategy, working in different departments, and getting into the field.

You will take on full ownership of projects, from planning, through to execution and follow-up, often working directly with varied project partners, including occasionally the Country Director. You will manage anywhere from 2-5 projects at any given time, and are expected to tackle any type of project – from quantitative modelling to primary research – with a focus of analyzing and solving the problem at hand. You may be asked to take on direct management responsibilities within our growing team of analysts.

Responsibilities

Your project portfolio will vary depending on program priorities. Examples of current/past team projects include:

Undertake market research to understand and identify how we can reduce our high inputs delivery costs, through research, modelling of truck costs and industry margins.

Build a ‘social return on investment’ model for field trials to ensure the trial maximises impact at the lowest cost, and could be scaled country-wide.

Identify opportunities to enhance our solar strategy, through rigorous product selection, improved marketing, customer service and new channels.

Work with our field operations team to create tools to measure performance, and ensure incentives for field staff are optimal to increase results.

Longer-term, there will be opportunities to lead increasingly large projects or join/lead a department you are supporting.

Qualifications

We are looking for extraordinary professionals who will help take our organisation to the next levels of impact. This is a posting for a career–track role. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

Work experiences: We are targeting strategy, management consulting, and finance professionals, or people with similar experience quickly getting up to speed on a project, working across departments, and solving problems. We also look for leadership experiences, at or outside of work, particularly in roles that demonstrate strong relationship management.

Technical skills: Advanced Excel (can perform complex functions). Experience with other professional programs (e.g. R, STATA) is a plus.

Humility: in everything One Acre Fund does, we put farmers first. We do this by approaching our work and individual professional growth with humility, efficiency, and compassion.

A willingness to commit to living in East Africa for at least two years. Experience working in a developing market is a bonus, but is not required.

Language: English; French/Kinyarwanda a bonus

Position: Program Associate (Operations, Innovations, multiple vacancies)

Location: Kakamega, Kenya; Rubengera, Rwanda; Muramvya, Burundi; Zomba, Malawi; Kabwe, Zambia; Iringa, Tanzania; Minna, Nigeria; Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Job description

One Acre Fund is growing quickly, and we plan to at least triple our farmer impact in the next five years. This offers Program Associates a powerful career opportunity: learn from a successful field operation, contribute to aggressive growth, and make improvements to our program.

Responsibilities

Operations

Our country operation teams face the classic management challenge: how to keep a large country operation growing at 30-60% per year while also making improvements to our operating model. Program Associates learn from our organization’s deep knowledge on scaling rural field programs; then, they are challenged to find new ways to stretch, grow faster, and increase our quality of service.

Field operations staff focus on farmer-facing services. Staff help to develop and manage performance of 500-3,000 field staff. Some roles are more general; others specialize in important moments like new site expansion, enrollment, and repayment.

Support operations staff create the infrastructure for growth. These teams might operate and improve our deliveries to thousands of drop sites; enable mobile money integration in a country; or improve the flow of tens of millions of SMS and phone calls with farmers.

Innovations:

Our Innovation teams discover new ideas for our programs and conduct dozens of trials to test these ideas.

Product Innovations staff improve our core agricultural products or run new experiments in energy and health products. For example, our Product Innovations team is investigating delivery of live chickens and preparing the product for full-scale roll out.

Program Design staff improve our core operating model. They test program model changes and analyze the resulting impact on customer satisfaction. Changes can include small shifts such as changing our loan structure, to more radical shifts like opening physical shops.

Daily, all roles involve a mix of activities:

Understanding and solving problems: observing field operations, meeting with leaders of our field staff , running surveys, conducting desk research, analyzing performance indicators, etc. Then creating simple and lasting solutions to complex problems.

Planning and executing large projects: identifying clear goals, creating project calendars, designing workflows, creating field tools and talking points, designing incentive systems, building buy-in across hundreds of staff, following up and monitoring project execution in the field, etc.

Building teams: hiring staff using One Acre Fund’s unique “experiential hiring” system, mentoring deputies, and steadily handing off responsibility to your team as you build it.

Communicating with other teams: working together with One Acre Fund’s other teams on the ground to provide a smooth customer experience in the simplest way possible.

One Acre Fund has deep operational experience running rural field programs at scale. Program Associates benefit from the large size and experience of One Acre Fund, building skills through immersion in our operating environment. At the same time, Program Associates also serve on a small team-within-a-team, with autonomy to deliver results and improve operations.

Qualifications

We are looking for exceptional professionals with 2 to 5+ years of work experience, and a demonstrated long-term passion for our mission. Candidates who fit the following criteria are strongly encouraged to apply:

Leadership experience at work, or outside of work.

A willingness to commit to living in rural areas of East Africa for at least two years.

Language: English required in all locations. French required for Burundi placement. Other notable and useful languages are Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Chichewa, Amharic.

Position: Agricultural Impact and Behavior Change Lead

Location: Rubengera, Rwanda

Job description

At One Acre Fund, we call impact our “north star.” Our goal is to increase the impact for the hundreds of thousands of farmers we serve across Rwanda by encouraging them to purchase impactful products and to use good agricultural practices. We want to see a visible impact in the homes of all Rwandan farmers by 2030. The work of the Field Operations Impact Strategy Lead is to make that vision come to life.

To do this, the Agricultural Impact and Behavior Change Lead will report to the Program Design Lead to:

Collaborate with the Innovations Department to develop agricultural training, test them in the field, and ensure that they are easy to implement, understandable by the end-user, and change farmer behavior

Review historical drivers of impact and design cost-effective interventions that have the potential to increase $ impact per farmer

Conduct qualitative research to better understand farmer behavior, and translate insights into strategies to increase the likelihood farmers adopt good agricultural practices (GAP)

Coordinate with the Design Team to create materials used by clients and the field team, including planting, pest, & disease guides

Oversee the implementation of impact activities in the field by following up on progress, course-correcting when needed, and creating recommendations for future seasons

Responsibilities

Agricultural Training and Farmer Outreach/Engagement

You will create the annual training and GAP outreach calendar by identifying essential agricultural practices to target throughout the year. You will design trainings that are user-friendly and farmer-focused and conduct trainings for trainers with the field team. After trainings, you will evaluate farmer and trainer performance to understand how they retain information and whether trainings lead to behavior change.

Impact Strategy Design

You will create impact through other channels such as field team follow-up activities that target SMS campaigns in collaboration with the local government on essential messaging. To do this, you will review the drivers of GAPs, consult team members from multiple departments, and develop trials to test behavior change strategies in the field. In this process, you will oversee trial design, follow-up, and evaluations to measure success and make strategic recommendations for future activities.

Materials Execution

You will oversee the procurement and distribution of impact materials to and from the field. This will involve designing timelines for procuring and delivering materials to the field such as field management training materials, planting guides, planting tools, crop management training materials used by the field team and clients. You will track the movement of these materials and take regular inventory of them at One Acre Fund offices across Rwanda.

Impact Strategy Communication

As a spokesperson for impact on the Field Operations Team, you will brainstorm and collect feedback on impact strategies with members of the team and will inform other One Acre Fund departments on the impact strategies going out into the field. To do this, you must communicate complex ideas through PowerPoint presentations, e-mails, pre-read documents, and team discussions in a clear way to all audiences.

Qualifications

We are looking for professionals with 2+ years of work experience, and a long–term passion for agricultural development and knowledge sharing. This posting is for a career-track role with a minimum initial commitment of two years. Candidates who fit the following criteria are encouraged to apply:

University degree in the agricultural sciences or agricultural development

Experience designing and facilitating training

Critical thinker, with the ability to establish a clear theory of change

Experience in extension, with the ability to take complex ideas and translate them into user-friendly concepts

Skillful in project design, including calendaring and the development of research in a rural setting

You provide excellent customer service across all stakeholders by writing and speaking in clear, easy-to-understand English as well (Kinyarwanda is a plus)

You have experience and enjoy working with team members to achieve a common goal

Humility and personal stability. We are looking for passionate professionals that combine strong leadership skills with good humor, patience, and a humble approach to service

Language – English, and Kinyarwanda

Position: Logistics Lead – Operations

Location: Kagwe, Zambia

Job description

One Acre Fund must grow in both scale and complexity – and we need additional staff members committed to results to continue our exponential growth trajectory. Working with our Logistics team presents the chance to build upon our existing operational foundations, extend our geographic reach, and explore new ways to improve the lives of our well-established network of hundreds of thousands of farm families.

The Zambia Logistics Lead oversees the delivery of millions of kilograms of life-changing goods each year directly to tens of thousands of farm families. You will report to the Systems Lead in Zambia and to the Deputy Director of the Global Logistics team.

Responsibilities

Manage input distributions throughout the growing season. This includes scheduling, truck loading, staff coordination, stock level analysis, and data flows.

Manage all inventory and warehouse assets in a safe and secure manner by upholding essential security and fraud control policies.

Manage the logistics department budget, including inventory, staffing, warehouse, and transport expenses.

Coordinate between multiple departments to support the major annual distribution processes.

Empower and manage a growing team of warehouse and logistics professionals. Team size ranges based on the time of year but the average size is about 5 full-time employees and up to 50 seasonal employees across 2-5 warehouses.

Build and oversee a network of 3rd party service providers including transportation, warehousing, and input suppliers.

Qualifications

We are seeking exceptional professionals with 5+ years of work experience.

Bachelor’s degree required for this position.

Related masters degree is an asset. (e.g. Supply Chain Management, Systems Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Economics, Business Administration, etc.)

Leadership and management experience. Examples include startup experience or successful entrepreneurial experience (e.g. starting a program in a developing country, leading a conference, starting a business).

Experience in supply chain, logistics, or operational management. Development world experience is an asset.

Ability to quickly analyze, synthesize, and communicate data. Excel skills particularly an asset (can maintain complex spreadsheets with advanced functions)

Creativity and knack for solving problems quickly on the spot.

Comfortable adapting to rapidly changing operational environment.

Language: Fluent English. Local languages are a plus.