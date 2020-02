The role of the External Relations team is to establish close collaboration between One Acre Fund and our partners, including the Government of Burundi, the private sector and international institutions, to jointly achieve our common goals in the agricultural sector. We also ensure that One Acre Fund is fully compliant with all rules and regulations required to operate within Burundi. The the team is composed of three sub-departments; a national and local relations department, a legal compliance department and a communication department. These departments work together to manage the organization’s reputation in Burundi among different target actors. Your role as an external relations associate will be to set the objectives, establish the strategy and ensure the execution of the activities of the department, in close collaboration with the Country Director and the head of the department at global level. You will be responsible for managing a team of more than five people, both in terms of their work and their professional development.