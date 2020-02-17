Monday February 17, 2020- Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has joined other Kenyans in asking Deputy President William Ruto to step aside over the Sh39 billion guns scandal that saw former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested and charged at JKIA court.





In a statement on Monday, Ngilu said that it was prudent for Ruto to vacate office to pave way for investigations.





“The Deputy President should stop hoodwinking Kenyans through tweets and do the honourable thing, step aside and let investigations be conducted in an impartial environment," the statement read in part.





She accused Ruto of shamming the Presidency and subjecting the country to ridicule.





She said: “It’s disheartening to learn that this trust has seemingly been broken by the deputy president who has clearly breached the security of the country by engaging in a fake arms deal,”





Ruto has however denied knowledge of the scandal insisting that he only allowed Echesa to use his boardroom for 23 minutes only.



