



Friday February 28, 2020 - Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the Administration Police Officer, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office, died of a single contact gunshot wound.





However, mystery still surrounds the death after the autopsy, conducted yesterday at the Chiromo mortuary, failed to conclusively establish whether Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei committed suicide or was murdered, in his house.





The Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, assisted by a fellow government pathologist Richard Njoroge, yesterday conducted the postmortem but only established the cause of death and not how it was caused.





“He died due to a single contact gunshot wound that entered the body through the chin and exited on the forehead.”





“What we have not established is whether it was suicide or homicide,” Dr Oduor said.





He said the muzzle of the firearm that shot the AP officer was in direct contact with the chin at the moment of discharge implying that it could be execution or suicide.





The daunting task of establishing whether it was a case of murder or an intentional self-inflicted death has now started.





Detectives have been trying to reconstruct the scene following reports that the scene had been interfered with, and that the first officers to visit the scene and remove the body did not handle it professionally.





The pathologist said the firearm used was a low velocity, an indication that it could have been a pistol.





He added that the body had started decomposing indicating that it could have been there for about two days.





The pathologist said the body had no physical injuries, an indication that there could have been no struggle.





Swabs were, however, obtained from beneath the fingernails for analysis to establish if he came into contact with anyone.





The Kenyan DAILY POST