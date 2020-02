Thursday, February 20 , 2020

-A new report has revealed that Garissa County has no HIV prevalence with Homa Bay County leading at 19.6 percent.





according to the new report released by the Kenyan Population- based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHA). Nyanza region had more HIV prevalence than other regions in the countryaccording to the new report released by the Kenyan Population- based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHA).





in Nyanza region is above average. The report further indicates that HIV prevelancein Nyanza region is above average.





Kisumu County stands at 17.5 % while Siaya and Migori are at 15.3% respectively.





Region reported lowest prevalence with the region showing less than 0.2 %. North EasternRegion reported lowest prevalence with the region showing less than 0.2 %.





Nairobi is at 3.8%, Mombasa 5.6%, Nyeri 5.1%, Uasin Gishu 5.5%, Kajiado 4.6%, Turkana 6.8% and Kiambu 1.1%.

The report further notes that 1.3million (4.9%) adults are living with HIV while 139,000 (0.7%) children are living with the virus.

The study also found that HIV prevalence was high among women.

34,610 individuals participated in survey across the country: 27,897 were aged between 15-64 years and 6,713 were children aged between 0-14 years.