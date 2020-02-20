Thursday, February 20 , 2020

-A new report has revealed that Garissa County has no HIV prevalence with Homa Bay County leading at 19.6 percent.





Nyanza region had more HIV prevalence than other regions in the country according to the new report released by the Kenyan Population- based HIV Impact Assessment (KENPHA).





The report further indicates that HIV prevelance in Nyanza region is above average.





Kisumu County stands at 17.5 % while Siaya and Migori are at 15.3% respectively.





North Eastern Region reported lowest prevalence with the region showing less than 0.2 %.





Nairobi is at 3.8%, Mombasa 5.6%, Nyeri 5.1%, Uasin Gishu 5.5%, Kajiado 4.6%, Turkana 6.8% and Kiambu 1.1%.

The report further notes that 1.3million (4.9%) adults are living with HIV while 139,000 (0.7%) children are living with the virus.

The study also found that HIV prevalence was high among women.

34,610 individuals participated in survey across the country: 27,897 were aged between 15-64 years and 6,713 were children aged between 0-14 years.



