Friday February 14, 2020 - Hawk eyed Kenyans have warned Kenyans against buying plots or houses advertised by Urithi Sacco or any of its associates because it is operated by conmen.





A Kenyan identified Thuo Kimani Gathuku said the Sacco, which mostly operates in Mt Kenya and Nairobi regions, is operated by powerful cartels who are known even inside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.





Gathuku said that Urithi Sacco’s big hyenas are so connected that they have contacts at DCI headquarters and Vigilance House.





“If you ever think of investing in Land in Kenya, don't go anywhere near URITHI.”





“Those guys are thugs who have big people in the DCI office and Vigilance house.”





“You go report that you lost money to Urithi and you become the suspect.”





“Stay safe away from them,” Gathuku said on Friday.





A criminal identified Samuel Maina is the Chairman at Urithi Housing Cooperative Society.



