Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - Nairobians have taken to social media to give their two cents on embattled Governor, Mike Sonko’s move to hand over his constitutionally delegated functions to the National Government.





On Tuesday, Sonko signed a historic agreement with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa in the presence of President Uhuru at State House that will see the state take over four key county functions.





These include County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.









While Sonko has been left with a few functions, the majority of Kenyans reckon that this is the beginning of a grand scheme that will culminate in the dissolution of Nairobi County.





This development has come as a shocker to many given that Sonko has been trying to clear his name on all corruption charges in order to return to the office.





