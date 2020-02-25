0 , , , ,
Tuesday, February 25, 2020- A woman has reported that her husband is missing after he was hired by unknown people to ferry them  to Naivasha.

She further claims that an anonymous person called her  through her husband’s phone after he failed to come back home  and then the phone went off.

That’s the last communication she had with her husband who is a taxi driver.

She is requesting Kenyans to help her find  her husband.

