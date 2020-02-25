Tuesday, February 25, 2020

- A woman has reported that her husband is missing after he was hired by unknown people to ferry them to Naivasha.





She further claims that an anonymous person called her through her husband’s phone after he failed to come back home and then the phone went off.





That’s the last communication she had with her husband who is a taxi driver.





She is requesting Kenyans to help her find her husband.





This is what she posted on facebook.



