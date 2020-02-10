Monday February 10, 2020 - The late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s son, Raymond, has finally revealed the exact age of his father, terming earlier reports that had put Moi’s age at 95 years as mendacious.





Speaking during a service for the former President at his Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi which was presided over by clergy from AIC Milimani, Raymond revealed that Moi died at the age of 105 and not 95 or 103 as earlier speculated.





“We read in the magazines and newspapers that Mzee was 95 years old, but Mzee was not 95 and I think many of you have surmised that,” said Raymond.





Raymond spoke of a friend of the former president who currently lives in the US, a missionary, Erik Barnett.





“Mr. Barnett today is 103 years old. He and Mzee used to play football when they were young,” he said.





He said in 2014, Barnett went to Kabarak, at the time they were celebrating Moi’s 92nd or 93rd birthday and he was 98.





“He asked us why we kept saying Moi was 92.”





“We told him we were told that Mzee was born in 1924, so he must be that age and he said No,” said Raymond.





“When we used to play football, we used to plead with Mzee not to break our legs, because he was much older than us,” Raymond quoted Barnett.





And during that time, Barnett said there was no way Moi could be younger than him, but older by two or three years.





“So we calculated that Mzee at minimum must be 105 years,” said Raymond.

“At 105 years, is a long life.”





“If there was anything Mzee loved, it was God, and his faith took him through some difficult moments as President,” said Raymond.



