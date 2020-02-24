Monday, February 24, 2020 - This socialite bimbo is trending on social media after she stated that any man willing to marry her must part with $1 million as bride price.





The Instagram model who calls herself Thick Barbie Brownridge, shared two photos flaunting her gigantic boobs to give potential suitors a glimpse of what they will get.





However, it seems no man is impressed by her assets because majority of men are asking her what else she will bring to the table apart from her big breasts.





See her post below and reactions.