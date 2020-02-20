Thursday, February 20, 2020 - This lady has taken to social media to ask netizens to help her make sense of what her boyfriend told her after they had a hot session of marathon sex.





The lady says she complimented her boyfriend for hitting all the right spots and asked him if he will still maintain the high standards once they get married.





However, the boyfriend’s response left her confused.





The guy is not sure if their relationship will end in marriage from his carefully thought out answer but doesn’t want to hurt her feelings.





See the lady’s post and reactions below.