Monday February 17, 2020 - Renowned Political Analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has commented on the ongoing scandal that has dragged Deputy President William Ruto's name into a multi-billion con ring that has seen foreign investors lose billions of shillings in a fake arms deal.





Ruto’s confidante and former Sport Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is accused of masterminding a con game where he allegedly convinced some foreign investors to pay him millions of shillings on grounds that he would facilitate a Sh39 billion tender to supply military equipment.





He was arrested on Friday after leaving Ruto's Harambee Anex office where he had taken the investors to, in what was to be a meeting with the DP.

Surprisingly on Sunday, Ruto confirmed that Echesa and the investors visited his office for a total of twenty three minutes but denied being part of the scam.





The move, however, drew criticism with Ngunyi becoming the latest public figure to fault Ruto's strategy.



"A RUMOUR is never BELIEVED until it is DENIED."



"23 MINUTES is an ADMISSION that Ruto HOSTED the arms dealers."



"And the CONMEN."



"Pointing to other meetings at DOD is a DIVERSION."



"End of DISCUSSION!" Mutahi wrote.



