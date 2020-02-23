Sunday February 23, 2020 - On Friday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai, over his relationship with a murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu





Wairimu is the prime suspect in the murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen, who was killed in July last year and his body dumped inside a septic tank in his Kitisuru home.





According to a preliminary report from DCI, Judge Sankale exchanged steamy texts and even paid for Sarah Wairimu’s flight to Kisumu where they had marathon sex to celebrate Cohen’s death.





Wairimu and Sankale's sexual escapade was preceded by an exchange of romantic texts that left detectives shocked.

Judge: Good morning. Driver left five minutes ago. He is coming for you.

Wairimu: Ok love.

Judge: Pack mosquito repellent if you have.

Wairimu: Done. (After several minutes) Hi. Driver has picked.

Upon arriving at Wilson Airport, Wairimu reportedly informed Kantai of her progress again.

Wairimu: Did you get medicated or shall I pick something en route once landed…We are boarding now.

Judge: I have cough syrup and lozenges. There is no steam bath here.

Wairimu: Hi hun. I have checked in and now the long wait to boarding.

Judge: CU (see you) soon, (a kiss and the classic love heart emojis were added to spice the text).

