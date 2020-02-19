Wednesday February 19, 2020- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has a the creation of the post of an executive prime minister saying this will create two centers of power that will be difficult to manage.





Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the third day of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) validation hearings, Mudavadi said the position should be made non-executive, with the premier’s roles clearly defined.





“We are strictly opposed to any attempt to create multiple, conflicting or ambiguous centers of State authority. The Head of State must also be the Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the defense forces. This authority must not be shared or open to multiple interpretations,” Mudavadi said.





The prime minister, Mr. Mudavadi proposed, should be appointed by the President from the President’s party subject to approval by Parliament.





“If Kenya is to create the office of the prime minister, it should be in a structure that will not have any filibustering lest you create a bureaucracy that will not function,” Mudavadi said.



