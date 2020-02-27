Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A flashy Luo man identified as Wesley Owino has been exposed for being a notorious conman.





On his social media profile, Owino flosses around with big cars and expensive suits to fool people that he is doing well in life but he is a serial fraudster and a merciless conman.





He conned a job seeker Ksh 20,000 while pretending that he is in a position to connect him to a job.





The job seeker desperately needed a job to foot his brother’s hospital bill and so when Owino demanded for a commission of Ksh 30,000 to connect him with a job, he hustled and got Ksh 20,000 which he handed over to him.





The stupid conman from the lakeside vanished after getting the money.





Here’s a post exposing the notorious Luo conman.



