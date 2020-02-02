Sunday, February 2, 2020-

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has written an emotional message to President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga expressing his frustrations over the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies.





During the BBI rally in Kitui on Saturday, Kuria was roughed by goons who were acting on orders of Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu.





In a Facebook post, Kuria who is President Uhuru Kenyatta's area MP thanked the residents of Kitui who stood with him during the drama that ensued at Kitui Stadium.





"Charity Ngilu (A very close personal friend, it hurts), Dr. James Nyoro and those in whose name violence was visited upon me, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. I forgive you. Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing," Kuria said.





The controversial legislator also disclosed that some of the goons who attacked him were well known to him and have even been attending Gor Mahia matches together.





"For those who-yet again after Mombasa- beat me up, I forgive you too. I know you all personally as we meet in Gor Mahia games," he said.





He further hit out at Ngilu saying the residents of Kitui expressed that they missed their former governor Julius Malombe who stood with him during the chaos.



