



Thursday February 20, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has a serious flaw in a field that his deputy William Ruto excels in.





Speaking yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker explained that unlike Ruto, Uhuru seldom mentor's other politicians to rise through the political ranks.





In retrospect, Kuria insinuated that growth in the Mt Kenya region was taking a slow pace because the President was oppressing upcoming leaders, referencing Kandara MP Alice Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro.

“From the death of the second President Daniel Moi, we learned that he nurtured youthful leaders like Kalonzo Musyoka and others.”





“Ruto is nurturing youthful leaders like Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot while in ODM, Edwin Sifuna (ODM secretary-general) and Junet Mohammed (Suna East MP) have been mentored politically.





"When you come to Mt Kenya, we see that the potential leaders like Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara’s Alice Wahome are being (suppressed) when they try to raise their heads, this poses a great danger of the future leadership in this region,” explained Kuria.





