Monday February 24, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has for first time met with newly appointed Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro.





Kuria, who was beaten by goons during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui County early this month, said it was Nyoro who asked the goons to beat him and evict him from the rally.





Now the two political rivals met on Sunday and Kuria said Nyoro's insistence that he be chased was the trigger for the sentiments made at the BBI rally in Narok calling on non-indigenous communities not to contest for political seats in Narok and Kajiado counties.





"Recently I was with the Governor in Kitui and you all saw what happened but we leave it to God. But Governor, I think you are a good teacher. Once you said I should be kicked out of Kitui and taken to Gatundu, there are people who took you seriously and are applying that lesson.





"Yesterday, they did not only say Moses Kuria should leave, they said all Kikuyus and Kipsigis should leave their county and go back to their original homes. It is a very dangerous thing to stay because you have no idea how it will end. Be very careful," Kuria said.





Nyoro and Kuria met on Sunday when visiting the family of deceased Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi who died while on a foreign trip in India.



