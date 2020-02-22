Saturday, February 22, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and his Suna East counterpart, Junet Mohamed on Friday night traded words in social media over the alleged cancellation of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Narok on Saturday.





The incident happened after Kuria claimed that the Narok BBI rally was canceled after the organizers realized that it would end in chaos.





, “I thank the organizers of the BBI rally in Narok for calling off the event. It is clear that following what happened in Narok today (the legislators’ fiasco) this would have not ended very well. Better to err on the side of caution.”





“This is what Narok rally could have turned out to be. All Non-Maasai to vacate Narok and Kajiado counties, anyone who bought land legally would return it to the indigenous community, if your father acquired land you would surrender it to the local community irrespective of how legally you acquired the land. This is dangerous; The real precipice.” Kuria wrote on Facebook.





But Kuria’s utterances did not sit well with Junet who accused him of making the remarks while under the influence of alcohol.





“Hon Moses Kuria is writing from a bar on Thika Road. I know this is the hour! BBI adherents should ignore him,” Junet wrote.





However, Kuria did not take Junet’s remarks kindly instead started abusing him with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





“I will after you stop licking Raila’s a**, silly boy,” Kuria told Junet.





Junet on his part told Kuria that he only won the Gatundu South parliamentary seat after being a Uhuru Kenyatta sycophant.





“Remember you came unopposed to bunge after leaking Uhuru’s a** (sic),” Junet wrote.



