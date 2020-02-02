Sunday, February 2, 2020 - Meet Queen Haizel, the curvy Ghanaian singer who is trending on social media after revealing her intention to cut off her clitoris so that she can concentrate on her music.





In a TV interview, the 29-year old said her clitoris is hindering her music growth because it is very sensitive.









“I don’t know why I was created like that but I get a lot of orgasms during the day, every day."





"I didn’t want to count but I’m guessing it’s between 17 and 20 orgasms in a day,” she said.





Check out her photos below.























