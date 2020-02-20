Thursday, February 20, 2020 - The trigger-happy Administration officer who shot dead a Boda Boda rider at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has been arrested.





According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the officer was arrested on Wednesday night after a preliminary ballistic report showed that the killer bullet was from his firearm.





“He will be in court for murder, there is enough evidence that he is the one who shot and killed the Boda Boda rider,” said Owino.





The monster cop fatally shot 24-year old Daniel Mburu following an argument over the Sh50 parking fee with security guards at the hospital.





Mburu had volunteered to rush a two-and-a-half-year-old boy retrieved from a river in Korogocho slums the hospital.





According to witnesses, the security guards let in Mburu and he parked at the hospital’s casualty entry as he rushed the child into the emergency center.





However, he found his motorbike had been impounded by the security guard when he returned and the guard demanded a Sh50 bribe to release the bike.





This led to a scuffle but the Boda Boda rider overpowered the guards who then called a reinforcement from AP officers.





That is when the killer cop arrived and shot Mburu on the chest killing him on the spot.





AP officers arrived as the guards were taking him into their sentry post at the gate. One of the officers allegedly cocked his gun and shot him in the chest.





The incident sparked protests among patients at the facility leading to running battles with police.



