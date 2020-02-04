Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has revealed that late ex-President Moi‘S Private Secretary, Joshua Kulei, is seriously sick and he may meet his maker soon.





In a social media post on Tuesday, just after Moi died, Alai said Kulei, who looted billions during Moi’s tyrannical rule, is HIV positive and is battling a serious type of cancer.





“Today Moi's right hand man Joshua Kulei is sickly with HIV-AIDS and Cancer.”





“He is not enjoying the thuggery and loot he meted on Kenyans on behalf of Moi. #RIPMoisVictims #RIPMoi,” Alai said.





Kulei is the owner of Sovereign Group which controls chains of hotels including Inter-Continental Hotel, Hilton and Mountain Lodge, all in Kenya.





Sovereign Group owns Sian Roses, one of Kenya’s largest exporters of cut flowers, Siginon Group - the largest indigenous integrated logistics provider in Kenya and real estate company, Regent Group East Africa, among other companies.



