Friday February 7, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has finally addressed the rift that existed between him and former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.





Speaking during an interview, Ruto revealed that it was after his declaration to run for the country's top seat during a convention at Eldama Ravine in 2005 that the relationship between him and the former head of state took a different turn.





"We had a meeting in Eldama Ravine, where I declared my candidature for the presidency, that was the straw that broke the camel's back," DP Ruto narrated.





"From Eldama Ravine I thought it was a simple thing.”





“We were around 15 MPs, and it was customary that whenever we were around Nakuru, we would visit Mzee, have a cup of tea, have a little chat before we headed back," he recalled.





However, upon arrival at Moi's residence, Ruto and his fellow legislators found the gate locked and were denied entry on grounds that Moi did not want to meet anybody at the time.





"This time around we found the gate closed, we were told Mzee doesn't want to see us," Ruto recounted.





The DP stated that Moi then made remarks that he believes demeaned him.





According to Ruto, Moi rubbished his declaration for the country's top seat, and above all his ability to lead the community.





The deputy president revealed that Moi had identified different individuals he believed were senior, not only amongst the Rift Valley community but also in the country's political scene.





"He issued a very scathing statement against my announcement, castigating my candidature and saying that I was misleading the community," Ruto recalled.





The DP stated that it was after the pronouncements, by the man he considers his mentor that it became obvious to him that there was a different succession plan from what he had in mind.





"Moi went out and said that Ruto cannot be the person to lead, you should choose from seasoned people, like Nicholas Biwott, Henry Kosgei," DP Ruto narrated.





"I remember arguing at the time, that I did not want to be a community leader, I wanted to be president," he added.





On May 3, 2018, DP Ruto made a visit to the former head of state's Kabarak residence but failed to meet him again.



