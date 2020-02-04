Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Late former President Daniel Arap Moi was loathed and feared during his 24 year tenure which was marred with corruption, mass detention and extra judicial killings.





Though he succumbed on Tuesday, Moi has no legacy left despite being praised by some few rich bourgeoisies led by his protégé, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





Some Kenyans started a discussion after he met his maker and many Kenyans expressed their hate for the former President who had clocked 95.





Many said that he would pick female head teachers in parts of Nairobi, Nakuru and in Eldoret and would rape them in front of their husbands





In one particular case, a husband to a head teacher protested Moi’s uncouth behaviour but he was given a dog’s beating and he went into a coma.





Here are a narration from someone who saw it happen





“My dad's boss' "Njuguna" wife was raped by him multiple times.





He would just show up to the house and station his bodyguards outside.





Njuguna had heard rumours about him and her until one day he came home and found the bodyguards and was told to take a walk





“So for a while, he raped her and there was nothing her husband could do about it, unless he wanted to die.





One day in frustration he expressed his anger to a group of friends.





The next day, he was picked up and went missing for a while





He was dumped days later, half dead, comatose and he could never walk or function again and that's how that organisation died and his wife was now left to look after him alone”



