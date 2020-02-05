Wednesday February 5, 2020 - Former President Moi took his last holy sacrament on Friday, January 31st, while on his hospital bed before he succumbed early Tuesday morning on February 4th.





According to reports, the sacrament was administered by retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego and it was part of his last wish.





Despite the family announcing that Moi passed away at 5:20 am, reports claimed that that he succumbed to his illness between 2 am and 3 am.





Gideon allegedly called President Uhuru Kenyatta, informing him of the development and changed Moi's death time to 5:20 am.





In the months running up to his death, Moi was in the ICU and was using life support machines after his lungs collapsed completely.





It is said, prior to his death, doctors at Nairobi Hospital spent the whole night counselling Moi’s family members led by Gideon Moi before they switched off the machines to allow Mzee to rest in peace.



