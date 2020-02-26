Wednesday February 26,2020- Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko ‘s unorthodox ways of leadership seemed to have come to an end on Tuesday after he threw the towel and handed over the management of Nairobi County to National Government.





Sonko, who is facing a number of corruption cases, surrendered Nairobi to National government in a ceremony witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta , Speaker of the Senate , Ken Lusaka and Devolution Cabinet Secretary , Eugene Wamalwa.





However immediately after Sonko threw the towel the statue of a lion that had been placed at the VIP entrance at City Hall was mysteriously burnt.





The lion is known to be the King of the jungle, which had indicated that the statue was in the premises of the King's (Sonko) place.





It is not known who set fire to the statue but police have said they are investigating the incident.



