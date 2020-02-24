Monday, February 24, 2020 - Web Tribe Chief Executive Officer, Danson Muchemi, has claimed his life is in danger after Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, stage-managed an accident in Nyahururu where he was hospitalised at Aga khan Hospital, Nairobi for 7 days.





Addressing journalists on Sunday, Mr. Muchemi said he has filed a report with police, saying he fears for his life following a road accident and a phone call that he terms suspicious.





Mr. Muchemi’s organisation is the parent company of JamboPay, which Nairobi County contracted between April 2014 and June 2019 to supply and maintain an electronic revenue collection and payment system.





“He told me ‘Wewe umeniangusha. Niko na mashida [sic] … wewe umeniangusha … sasa hata impeachment inakuja na unaniangusha … chunga’. (You have let me down yet I have many problems. There is a planned impeachment against me yet you are letting me down … be careful),” said Muchemi.





However, when contacted Governor Sonko termed the CEO’s allegations of false, malicious and fictitious.



